Basketball Recruiting - I've Got Five On It: Transfers who will be great fits

QUDUS WAHAB TO MARYLAND

Qudus Wahab (AP Images)

Maryland needed size, and the 6-foot-11 Wahab certainly addresses that. The Georgetown transfer is more than just a big body, however. The former four-star center was a critical element to Georgetown’s late-season success and its run to a Big East Tournament title. He averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, but managed 15 and 8.4 in the Hoyas’ final eight games. The fit here seems obvious, and Maryland gets the inside presence it was obviously lacking this year. Wahab could well become a national award candidate in his new home if he continues to develop.

KELLAN GRADY TO KENTUCKY

Kellan Grady (AP Images)

Leave it to John Calipari to casually grab a 2,000-point scorer from the transfer portal. The Wildcats' backcourt needed an overhaul following a 9-16 season that featured erratic guard play, and Grady can help do just that. The 6-foot-5 Grady averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for Davidson last season and was one of the most coveted transfer portal prizes of the cycle. There’s an argument to be made that this is the cycle’s most important transfer and whether or not the Wildcats have a bounce-back season will hinge heavily on how Grady performs in his new home. That said, Kentucky has done yeoman's work in the portal already and may not be done yet.

WALKER KESSLER TO AUBURN

Walker Kessler (AP Images)

Kessler is a bet on upside, sure. He didn’t exactly stuff the box score during his one season at North Carolina, but he certainly showed flashes and appeared to find a groove near the end of the season. The touted freshman averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in his final 10 games, which included a 16 and 12 effort against Notre Dame and a 20 and 8 outing against Florida State. Bruce Pearl will pair Kessler with prized five-star recruit Jabari Smith in the frontcourt next season, and that’s enough to have the Tigers looking like a team ready to bounce back from a sub-.500 record.

NOAH LOCKE TO LOUISVILLE

Noah Locke (AP Images)

Yes, the transfer portal is crowded. Yes, there are plenty of players available, but finding a proven high-major commodity is still no easy task. The Cardinals did just that when they landed former Florida standout Noah Locke, who averaged 10.6 points per game for the Gators last season. More importantly for Louisville, however, is the fact that Locke is a proven and consistent 3-point shooter (40.4% last season). The Cardinals struggled from long range during last year’s 13-7 campaign, so Locke’s appearance on this list is as much about fit as it is talent. The former four-star recruit has the ability to change the look of Chris Mack’s roster exponentially because he helps patch one of the program’s biggest holes.

STANLEY UMUDE TO ARKANSAS