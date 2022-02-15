I've Got Five On It: Rankings newcomers that could rise further

Rivals spent last week updating rankings for the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024. Much attention was paid to the new top dogs and players pushing their way into the top 10. Today, however, we take a deeper look at the lists as we examine five rankings newcomers that could see their stock rise even further down the road because of tremendous upside.

Ranking: No. 87 (2023) Upside factor: A Nigerian national, Kingsley is now in the States and attending Connecticut’s Putnam Science Academy and making waves as a high-level prospect. The 7-footer is already an accomplished shot-blocker and projects as one of the better rim-protectors in the class of 2022. Offensively, things are coming along. Kingsley possesses good touch around the rim and has the tools to make an impact as a scorer as he develops low post moves and becomes more aggressive with the ball in his hands. Kingsley will play on the adidas 3SSB circuit with the New York Jayhawks this summer and see his exposure increase as a result. If everything starts to click on the offensive end, he could become one of the hottest big man prospects in America. Recruitment: Kingsley holds offers from Texas Tech, Clemson, Seton Hall, Iowa and others. Syracuse is also involved and may offer soon.

Ranking: No. 137 (2023) Upside factor: Mahmoud first found his way to the recruiting radar last summer, playing the Nike EYBL circuit and picked up a significant amount of mid-major interest to go along with high-major buzz. These days, the Texas-based guard has established himself as a certified sniper and has knocked down 70 three-pointers in 31 games this season. If he shows the ability to consistently create his own shot and take defenders off the dribble this summer, his stock will continue to soar. At 6-foot-5, he has the kind of length that lends itself to defensive versatility, making the sophomore's long-term potential tantalizing. It’s not hard to imagine a situation where he adds a star this summer. Recruitment: TCU, UTSA, Rice, Tulsa and others have offered Mahmoud. His list seems likely to grow longer this summer, however, as coaches see his length and range in person.

Ranking: No. 33 (2024) Upside factor: The secret on Newell is getting out, as the 6-foot-9 forward’s name is better known now than it was three months ago thanks to a solid performance at the City of Palms Classic. That said, he still attends an out-of-the-way high school in the Florida panhandle, so most people’s sample size on scouting him remains small. That will change when he hits the summer circuit with the 1 Family Grassroots organization this offseason and showcases his jumper, ability to run the floor and defensive prowess in front of scouts and coaches. Newell has one of the more well-rounded skill sets in the class and could see his stock rise even higher soon. Recruitment: Newell already has a handful of major offers including Florida, Alabama, Illinois, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. He’s already visited Florida. And while Newell has not named an official leader, the Gators seem to be in the thick of his recruitment.

Ranking: No. 39 (2024) Upside factor: At 6-foot-11, Missi’s length and motor make him intriguing, as he tends to finish around the basket with hard dunks. He also had a decent face-up game and has shown a reliable hook shot from time to time. He’s not afraid to let fly from deep occasionally, but he’ll need to become more consistent as a shooter from range. He shines as a rim protector already and will only become a better defender as he matures. His No. 39 ranking is a lofty one, but it’s one on which Missi has the tools to improve. He’ll play the grassroots circuit with New York's PSA Cardinals organization. Recruitment: Missi holds early offers from St. John’s and UCLA. He should see more schools join the fray as he plays the EYBL circuit this summer.

