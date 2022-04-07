I've Got Five On It: Prospects that will quickly add offers this spring

The first live period of 2022 is set to get under way this weekend, and a number of prospects will see their recruitments change drastically during this window and subsequent ones this spring and summer. With that in mind, it’s the perfect time for I Got Five On it to explore five players that could see their offer lists grow quickly during the months ahead, as college coaches hit the road to take in some grassroots action.

Why he’s poised to break out: Missi’s AAU teammate, five-star guard Johnuel Fland, gets more ink, but Missi is a hyper-intriguing prospect in his own right. The 6-foot-11 sophomore first appeared on the national radar when he grabbed an offer from UCLA in November of last year, and eyes have been on his game ever since. Missi, who will play the Nike EYBL Circuit with New York’s PSA Cardinals organization, is a certified presence in the paint, where he routinely blocks and changes shots. He runs the floor well for a prospect of his size and finishes around the basket with both hands. If he expands his offensive game, he could quickly become a difference-maker at the highest level. The potential at work is unmistakable, as the size and agility are there. Recruitment: Missi holds offers from UCLA and St John’s. That feels like just the start, however, as Missi has the skill set to become a truly national prospect and will likely do so this spring or summer.

Why he’s poised to break out: The buzz around Stojakovic's name has long been building. NBA bloodlines tend to do that, after all. The son of former NBA All-Star, Peja Stojakovic, Andrej is already off to a hot start playing with the Compton Magic on the adidas 3SSB circuit this spring, as he drew attention to his name with a 27-points 15-rebound performance at last weekend’s The Battle grassroots event in California. The 6-foot-6 wing has an impressive frame at just 16 years old and scores at the basket as well as from three-point range. He’s incredibly skilled for a prospect of his age. His calling card is his long-range jumper, but he’s also an elite rebounder as well as a creative passer. Stojakovic can carry more weight than he does now and should fill out nicely in the year ahead. Recruitment: Schools such Saint Mary’s and Minnesota have already offered but there will be plenty more to come once coaches get their eyes on the skilled wing this month. Look for any number of high-major programs to get involved. Louisville’s former staff had offered Stojakovic, but it’s unclear where he stands with the Cardinals' new regime.

Why he’s poised to break out: Tang played the 17U adidas circuit with Mass Rivals a year ago and made a bit of a name for himself doing so. This year, the 6-foot-4 guard will break out on a larger scale. Coming off a high school season that saw him transition into a leadership role and become a reliable long-range shooter, Tang has drawn a heap of high-major interest. His top attribute is his catch-and-shoot talent, which allows him to take over games from a scoring standpoint, but the young prospect has also become more active on defense. His length allows him to terrorize passing lanes and turn defense into offense with some regularity. He’s a plus rebounder as things stand and will become better on that front as he adds mass. Recruitment: Tang holds offers from Rutgers, Texas A&M, Clemson and Wichita State, but those won’t be the last major programs to pull the trigger. The picture of his recruitment could look very different by the end of April.

Why he’s poised to break out: Pettiford has been a bit under-recruited for a while now, but that’s likely to change this spring. The 6-foot guard isn’t going to blow anyone away with length, but his skill set is well-rounded and something to behold. Pettiford is coming off an appearance at the USA Men’s Junior National Team minicamp over the weekend and is seeing some hype build around his game. The New Jersey-based prospect is lethal from outside when he gets hot and possesses high-level athleticism that lets him play bigger than his frame. His quickness and ability to finish at the bucket make him a high-upside guy that can hurt opponents in a number of ways. He’ll play the Nike EYBL circuit with New Heights Lightning. Recruitment: Pettiford holds offers from Seton Hall, Rutgers and St. John’s. Connecticut and Arizona State have also reached out to check on the 2024 guard.

