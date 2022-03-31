I've Got Five On It: Prospects that boosted their stock at all-star events

Recent all-star events have allowed some of the top prospects in the country to share the same court and provided observers a look into the future of college basketball. The McDonald’s All-American Game and Underclassmen All-American Games will also serve rankings purposes, however. With that in mind, this week’s I Got Five On It examines five prospects that used the all-star season to help themselves on that front.

Ranking: No. 1 in 2022 What he did: There’s no up-elevator from the perch on which Whitehead currently sits, so his task down the stretch is simply holding off challengers for his crown. Winning MVP at the McDonald's All-American Game is a good way to do just that, and that’s exactly what the Montverde Academy senior did on Tuesday night. Whitehead used a smooth pull-up jumper and an ability to score at the bucket to score 13 points in the contest, while the seven assists he dished out showed his growth as a facilitator. Obviously, the budding star is best in a two-guard role, but he’s developed some impressive vision. His strong upper-body and solid length makes him a versatile defender and helped him grab seven rebounds on Sunday night. It’s difficult to dispute the opinion that he’s the most complete prospect in the 2022 class as things stand. Where he’s going: Whitehead is signed with Duke.

*****

Ranking: Unranked three-star in 2023 What he did: We’ve always known Parker as a high-level athlete that can jump out of the gym and pull off dunks like this one. The way he shot the ball at the recent Underclassmen All-American Game, however, was new. Parker had not been a poor shooter previously, but he wasn’t the kind of guy that would knock down 10 3s in a game like he did in Atlanta. Parker looked confident and smooth from beyond the arc. And while there wasn’t exactly high-level defense being played in the all-star setting, most of the long-range jumpers he poured in were contested. Parker has a long way to go from a development standpoint, but he’s proven enough to make his case for breaking into the rankings. Where he’s going: Parker held an offer from the old staff at Mississippi State. North Carolina A&T has also made thighs official. According to Parker, Auburn has made preliminary contact but has not offered.

*****

Ranking: No. 29 in 2022 What he did: Whitmore had a great week at the McDonald's All-American Game. He drew rave reviews at practice and showed off his motor and versatility in the game itself, going for 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The 6-foot-6 forward showed an ability to take defenders off the dribble and finish around the basket in traffic. He’s a bit raw from a shooting and skill perspective but he has the physical tools of a future pro and is one of the more motivated. versatile defenders in the class. He’s effective in transition and is an absolute load when he begins to get downhill. He seems like a solid bet to break into the top 20 in the final rankings update. Where he’s going: Whitmore is signed with Villanova.

*****

Ranking: No. 20 in 2024 What he did: It’s refreshing to watch a big man that plays like a big man and is unflappably comfortable with his role. The 6-foot-11 245-pound Cyril is just that. He mixes it up underneath, blocks shots, rebounds everything and dunks with force if you let him get anywhere near the basket. He also grunts while he does it. A true big man’s big man, Cyril does the dirty work and seems to enjoy doing it, but his athleticism is sticking for a guy of his size. His performance at the Underclassmen All-America Game in Atlanta last weekend was enough to prove he should be ranked a touch higher than he is currently. The top 10 is not out of reach. Where he’s going: Just a sophomore, Cyril already holds a number of major offers, including ones from Kansas, Georgetown, Tennessee and Alabama. He said he hopes both Kentucky and Duke offer in the year ahead.

*****