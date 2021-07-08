I've Got Five On It: Prospects on verge of crashing Rivals150

1. AJ STORR

WHERE WE’ll SEE HIM: Peach Jam WHY HE MIGHT CRASH THE RANKINGS: Storr has already done enough to insert himself into the rankings. In fact, if the last update released a week later than it did, he would have seen his name. The IMG Academy guard has had an impressive summer to this point, so the only question that remains from a rankings perspective is: “How high should he rise?” The 6-foot-5 wing showed off improved consistency from deep at the Circuit League event in Dallas last month and has long had the ability to get to the rim and finish through contact. Storr will definitely make his debut when the Rivals150 refreshes, and a strong showing for Vegas Elite standout at Peach Jam could ensure that he carves out a nice spot for himself. RECRUITMENT: A one-time Illinois commit, Storr visited LSU, Kansas, Oklahoma and the Illini in June. Miami also made things official with a scholarship offer last month. Illinois remains heavily involved here despite May’s decommitment in the wake of assistant coach Chin Coleman’s departure for Kentucky. Storr will return to Champaign for an official visit this fall, but beating out LSU and Kansas may be a tall order should the two schools push down the stretch.

2. PRINCE MOSENGO

WHERE WE’LL SEE HIM: Best of the South WHY HE MIGHT CRASH THE RANKINGS: Mosengo is an interesting prospect, and one that comes with wildly intriguing upside. He’s not the most polished prospect in the world just yet, but his length, IQ, motor and improving ball skills make him the kind of player that could slide into the back end of the Rivals150 if he puts everything together during the live period. Monsengo runs with Team Florida on the grassroots circuit. He isn’t a name many outside the Sunshine State know well, but the emerging prospect may well change that in the month ahead. RECRUITMENT: Mosengo’s recruitment is full of mid-major programs as things stand. Akron, Iona, South Florida and others have gotten involved in the last few months. He could get some high-major looks in the weeks ahead.

3. DANIEL SKILLINGS

WHERE WE’LL SEE HIM: UA Association Session 2 WHY HE MIGHT CRASH THE RANKINGS: Skillings is coming off of a statement performance at Philly Live last month, and he put his name on the radar from a rankings standpoint in the process. The long, athletic wing is an efficient scorer that plays above the rim and rebounds the ball well for his position. The Philadelphia-area standout has already put himself in the rankings conversation and will go over the top if he maintains his momentum this month. RECRUITMENT: Skillings received a long list of offers based on his play in June. George Washington, VCU, Hofstra, UMass and others made things official, and it’s easy to get the feeling that may be just the start. Temple has long been involved with the gifted scorer and continues to be a player in his recruitment.

4. SCOTTY MIDDLETON

WHERE WE’LL SEE HIM: Peach Jam WHY HE MIGHT CRASH THE RANKINGS: Middleton is a 6-foot-7 wing, and we’ve had limited looks at him thus far. He runs with the NY RENS grassroots organization and has created some serious buzz over the last few months. Middleton comes equipped with the type of length, athleticism and basketball IQ that can’t be coached. The class of 2023 prospect shows the ability to guard multiple positions and is improving from a skill standpoint. How he fares against elite competition at Peach Jam will determine where he debuts in the Rivals150. RECRUITMENT: Middleton is starting to become more refined from a skill standpoint, and college coaches are taking note. Middleton has recently grabbed offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Clemson. It’s too early to get a handle on where he might land, but the New York-based star will certainly have options.

5. DENVER ANGLIN