Basketball Recruiting - I've Got Five On It: News, predictions on recruitments of top prospects

With the 2021 recruiting cycle hitting the homestretch, a few hyper-touted prospects remain on the board. This week in I've Got Five On It, Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy looks at five of the top uncommitted prospects, breaks down where their respective recruitments stand and offers a prediction on where they’ll land for college.

CHET HOLMGREN

Where he stands: Holmgren has looked close to announcing his commitment on multiple occasions this year, but hasn’t gone through with it. At this point, it seems as though it could just be a matter of picking the right time, as it’s going to take a herculean recruiting effort for anyone to topple juggernaut Gonzaga as the front-runner. In-state Minnesota seems to have totally exited the running because of a coaching change, leaving overloaded Michigan and darkhorse Ohio State to challenge Mark Few and company. Our guess: Gonzaga

*****

PATRICK BALDWIN, JR.

Where he stands: Here we have another clash of traditional recruiting rivals Duke and … Milwaukee. Baldwin seems to be nearing a decision and it will either be the Durham-based bluebloods or the Horizon League program for which his father functions as head coach. Duke long looked like the favorite here, but dad and the Panthers closed the gap down the stretch. Now things could be swinging back the other way. Milwaukee remains the favorite, but I don’t feel as confident that Baldwin will join his father as some do. Our guess: Milwaukee

*****

TREVOR KEELS

Where he stands: It’s long been a Duke-Virginia-Villanova battle for Keels, and the Blue Devils and Wildcats appear to have pulled ahead in recent months. Things seem to swing back and forth between the two programs, so any guess anyone dates to wager is subject to change at a moment’s notice. Duke guard Jordan Goldwire’s recent decision to transfer could suggest a number of things if you’re into reading between the lines, but there’s certainly now a Keels-sized hole to be filled in Durham. Our guess: Duke

*****

EFTON REID

Where he stands: Your guess is almost as good as mine. Reid says very little and does his best to pensive mystery in interviews. He made official visits to Louisville, Virginia and Ohio State before the pandemic took hold. Pitt, Michigan and Florida State are also options. Reid continues to suggest he will trim his list in the near future, but he’s been saying that for months. Ideally, he’d like to test the waters on the professional route, so the delay might center around him attempting to decipher his options on that front. Our guess: Throw a dart

*****

CHARLES BEDIAKO