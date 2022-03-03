I've Got Five On It: Most intriguing small-school tournaments

The first week of March is one dominated by the little guys, as conference tournaments from the Horizon to the Big South to the NEC to the MEAC are either underway or will be tipping off shortly. I 've Got Five On It is usually laser focused on high-majors, but the low and mid-majors deserve some love, too. This week Rivals.com has a look at some of the most intriguing small-school tournaments and tosses out a betting pick for each. I should probably include a disclaimer that says I’m not a professional gambler and am instead just flying by the seat of my pants based on whims, some research and a handful of games I’ve seen these teams play. Then again, if you’re overextending yourself to wager on low-major conference tournaments based on advice from Rivals.com, you aren’t gonna listen. OK, away we go!

MOUNTAIN WEST

The bet: San Diego State +325 One of the most intriguing leagues of any size in the country, the Mountain West and its resurgence has been an enjoyable storyline this season. The league may capture four NCAA tournament bids, making the conference tournament a less-than-wise thing on which to bet. The fact that each team still has a couple of regular-season games left to play makes the thought of betting the tournament now even dumber. We here at I 've Got Five On It have never been too concerned with wisdom or intelligence, however, so it’s time to ride with San Diego State. At +325, why not? The Aztecs blew out betting favorite Colorado State by 30 back in early January before dropping a one-point game to the Rams on Feb. 4. SDSU also played conference-leading Boise State tough during both regular season meetings, losing by an average of three points.

*****

SUN BELT

The bet: Georgia State +275 I’m not entirely sure why I’ve seen so many Georgia State games this season. At first, it was at least partially because they played a few games at odd hours and there was little else to watch. Then, I became totally hooked on Corey Allen. Allen averages 13.5 PPG this season and is absolutely electric to watch on the floor and doesn't mind pulling up from deep … like, really deep. He’s made 53 3-pointers this season and has a little edge to his game. The Panthers grabbed a first-round bye behind Allen and fellow All-Sun Belt selection Kane Williams, and seem to have good value as the betting favorite at +275. Georgia State has won its last seven games, which is definitely worth a note. A potential meeting with No. 1 seed Texas State in the finals would provide intrigue, as the teams did not play in the regular season because of COVID-19 protocols.

*****

SOCON

The bet: Chattanooga +200 A bet on Chattanooga is a bet on Malachi Smith, and bets on Malachi Smith have gone well this season. The Mocs' star is the first player since Steph Curry to be named SoCon Player of the Week four times. Then there’s the fact that top-seeded Chattanooga will enter the tournament having easily covered two-straight spreads and holds two wins over second-seeded Furman. Getting the league’s best player and best team at +200 seems like a steal, as Furman (+150), not the Mocs, is the betting favorite as things stand.

*****

CAA

The bet: Hofstra +375 Speedy Claxton – yes, that Speedy Claxton – has something cooking in Hempstead. Hofstra has one of the best mid-major backcourts in America. Guards Aaron Estrada and Jalen Ray led the Pride to a 20-win season that included a victory over Arkansas and an overtime loss to a Houston team that has Final Four aspirations. Estrada, an Oregon transfer, is as efficient as he is explosive and is shooting 48 percent from the floor this season. If March is all about guard play, the CAA tournament could easily be all about Hofstra. The Pride won eight of their last nine games. And while they lost twice to top-seeded Towson, neither defeat was in blowout fashion. Do I expect Hofstra to lift the trophy? Not totally, but +375 is hard to pass on considering the talent in the backcourt.

*****

ATLANTIC SUN