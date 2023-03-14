The 2023 NCAA tournament bracket is set and, as always, features a multitude of intriguing first-round games. This week in I Got Five On it, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy dives into five such matchups head first and provides some unsolicited (and probably dead wrong) betting advice for each of the five most interesting first-round fixtures. ***** Roundtable: Reacting to the NCAA tournament bracket 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 80 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

No. 10 UTAH STATE – No. 7 MISSOURI

Why it’s intriguing: I Got Five On it is a column first and foremost, but most people don’t know that it doubles as the official Kobe Brown Fan Club. It doesn’t feel as though the Missouri forward gets the amount of ink befitting an All-SEC selection, and we’re here to change that. Brown is an absolute joy to watch on the floor, as he’s capable of bullying smaller defenders, but the 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward also steps out, puts the ball on the floor and dazzles with his passing ability. He’s likely to present big problems for the Aggies, who, while in a strong Mountain West that has its share of future pros, have not seen anything quite like him this season. Still, Utah State's offensive pace will be challenging for the Tigers. As will the fact that Aggies don't make a habit of beating themselves with excessive turnovers. Tune in for high-level offense, but stay to make side bets on whether or not notoriously even-keel Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates shows the slightest bit of emotion on the sideline. The bet: Missouri +2. The Aggies are a formidable opponent and hot-scoring guard Steven Ashworth is going to create problems for Mizzou. But around these parts we don’t make a habit of betting against Brown, who has the tools and versatility to be an effective pro.

No. 9 FAU – No. 8 MEMPHIS

Why it’s intriguing: The case could be made that both of these teams are underseeded, so that alone provides some intrigue. Head coach Dusty May and FAU are one of the best stories in college basketball this season, as the Owls didn’t just end a 20-year NCAA tournament drought, they aggressively thrusted it into the fire with a 31-3 season on the back of leading scorer Johnell Davis, who averaged 13.5 PPG and 5.2 RPG this year. The Tigers ride into the contest every bit as hot as the Owls, however, as Memphis is coming off an American Conference Tournament championship and feels like a team peaking at the right time. Meanwhile, FAU’s Alijah Martin comes into the game red hot having scored 17 and 30 points respectively in the Owls’ last two games. The bet: FAU +3. Will the Owls actually pull off the upset? Who knows, but this has the feel of a game that could have Memphis fans sweating until the final buzzer. We’ll take the three points.

No. 12 CHARLESTON – No. 5 SAN DIEGO STATE

Why it’s intriguing: We here at I Got Five On it love a track meet and this has potential to be just that. Charleston plays with pace and averages nearly 81 points per contest, while SDSU has broken the 80-point barrier on nine occasions this year. We could be looking at 78-73, and that pleases me greatly. That said, SDSU is ranked 10th in KenPom defensive efficiency this season, and the Cougars’ fast-paced offense isn’t exactly used to that level of competition. Come for the “something's gotta give” storyline, but stay for a balanced Charleston attack that features five players averaging double figures. Cougars head coach Pat Kelsey is also worth getting familiar with as he seems like a lock to see his name linked to other jobs in the near future. The bet: Over 141.5. This game is going to be played at a pace that leaves some room for a poor shooting start. Charleston has little experience playing NCAA tournament-quality teams, but the Cougars only know one speed regardless of opponent. SDSU is also capable of filling it up on its best days, so 71 points apiece seems manageable when you consider the likely pace of place.

No. 11 PROVIDENCE – No. 6 KENTUCKY

Why it’s intriguing: Another season of “Has John Calipari lost his touch” culminates in an elimination game that could go either way and is certain to produce a result that will help dictate Kentucky's offseason narrative. Kentucky has not advanced in the NCAA tournament since 2019, and if that drought goes on another year, the grumbles about Calipari will get even louder. The good news for fans in Lexington is that the Wildcats have played much better lately than they did early in the season, when it looked as though they might miss the dance entirely. The fact that Providence is just 3-8 against NCAA tournament qualifiers is also encouraging for BBN. The bad news, however, is that the Friars have five starters averaging double figure points on the season and have won some big games using that balanced attack. The storyline that will be beaten like a drum, however, is the fact that Providence forward Bryce Hopkins left Kentucky for Providence via transfer portal this offseason and is having big-time success for the Friars, averaging 16.1 PPG and 8.5 RPG. The bet: Kentucky ML -170. I’m not sure I trust Kentucky to cover, but I do think the more talented and battle-proven team prevails.

