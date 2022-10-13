Commitment season is in full swing, and only a handful of truly elite 2023 prospects remain unspoken for. In fact, just seven five-stars are uncommitted as we barrel toward the month of November and the Early Signing Period, so there’s no better time than the present to check in on where the top available prospects stand. This week, I Got Five On It takes the temperature on the recruitments of the five highest-ranked uncommitted seniors in the country.

Ranking: No. 3 Where he’ll land: All signs have pointed to Kentucky for some time, and those signs haven’t changed much of late. Wagner recently signed an NIL deal with Nike, which seems to hint further at the fact that he’ll be landing at a Nike-sponsored college, like … say … I don't know … Kentucky? The five-star guard is scheduled to be on campus in Lexington for the program’s Big Blue Madness event on Oct. 14, and it’s starting to feel like something could shake as far as a commitment goes in the immediate aftermath if things go as expected. Louisville was once seen as a serious challenger to the Wildcats, but that threat has faded over time. There’s no such thing as a lock recruitment, but it’s becoming more difficult to imagine any scenario that sees Wagner put on a college jersey that doesn’t say “Kentucky '' across the chest.

*****

Ranking: No. 4 Where he’ll land: Collier’s teammate and friend Arrinten Page recently committed to USC, but Collier wants you to know that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll follow suit. You can’t blame the five-star guard for trying to preserve a little mystery, but Andy Enfield’s program still looks like the front-runner as we head down the back stretch of the Georgia-based guard’s process. Once-favored Cincinnati seems to have faded a bit and recently scooped up a commitment from four-star point guard Edgerrin James Jr., leaving Michigan as the program most likely to snatch Collier away from the Trojans. Still, the Wolverines feel like an underdog as things stand. Collier won’t announce his commitment until Nov. 16, so there’s time for a final twist or turn, but the Trojans like where they stand for good reason.

*****

Ranking: No. 8 Where he’ll land: Kentucky is still the major player here, as is the NBA’s G League, which took a legitimate shine to Bradshaw during his big summer on the Nike EYBL. Bradshaw’s recruitment packs a bit of mystery because of the G League’s involvement and because his official list of finalists includes Louisville in addition to the pro route and UK. Bradshaw, who will make a return visit to Kentucky on Oct. 14, has targeted a Nov. 16 announcement. Should he take additional visits between now and decision day, things will become more interesting. For now, however, watch Kentucky and the G League.

*****

Ranking: No. 9 Where he’ll land: One of the most in-demand prospects in the 2023 class, Johnson is coming off a strong showing at USA Basketball junior national team mini-camp and continues to flash the upside of a lottery pick. His college future is a bit more uncertain than his talent level, however, as Texas and Louisville seem to be standing toe to toe at the top of the five-star’s list. Johnson visited Texas in September and is set to tour Louisville on Oct. 21. LSU is lying in the weeds, but isn’t seen as much of a serious threat as things stand today. There’s not much to separate the Longhorns and Cardinals, so there might be some white-knuckle moments ahead for both coaching staffs.

*****