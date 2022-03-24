I've Got Five On It: High-profile prospects back on the market

The 2022 coaching carousel has spun and the shakeup it has left in its wake is both familiar and chaotic. Coaching changes have left a number of once-committed prospects in search of new homes late in the cycle, which has provided fans with plenty on which to speculate. This week in I Got Five On It, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy has a look at five of the biggest names back on the recruiting market and offers insight into where each might land.

Who he is: Reneau possesses one of the highest basketball IQs of any big in this class and seems to always make the right decision with the ball in his hands. A strong and active lefty, the five-star forward spent the year improving at Florida’s famed Montverde Academy, where he tested himself against a truly national schedule stacked with top-flight teams. He shoots the ball with good enough consistency but is more of a difference maker in the paint. Reneau committed to Florida in early September but backed off that pledge in the wake of Gators coach Mike White’s decision to bolt for the Georgia job. Where he might land: Miami was deep in with Reneau, who is originally from South Florida, at the time of his commitment, so the Hurricanes are a team to watch here based on that. Gators assistant coach Erik Pastrana recruited the five-star to UF and has a solid relationship with both Reneau and his father, so it might be worth monitoring whichever schools scoops Pastrana up in the coming weeks. Memphis, Indiana and Arkansas are also thought to be possible landing places for the 6-foot-9 forward. It’s hard to tell which way he might be leaning at this juncture, but the Hurricanes and Hoosiers are definitely in heavy pursuit.

Who he is: One of the biggest revelations of last offseason, Traore rose to recruiting prominence after arriving in the United States from France and showcasing a rare blend of size, athleticism and skill. He began to shoot up the rankings at this time last year and announced his intentions to attend LSU back in late January. Traore is incredibly efficient when it comes to finishing in the low post and can shoot the ball well out of the mid-range as well. He’s one of the highest upside prospects in the 2022 class and definitely has NBA potential. He backed off his LSU pledge after head coach Will Wade was fired for his role in LSU’s NCAA rules scandal. Where he might land: Expect Michigan to be a serious player here. Texas Tech was involved with the in-demand senior the first time and is again now. Traore has officially narrowed his options to four schools, but Michigan and Auburn seem like the real threats to land him with the Tigers holding a slight edge.

Who he is: A longtime Kentucky commit and signee, Clark missed a chunk of last year to a knee injury and spent his senior season getting back to his old self. He asked for his release from his letter of intent back in March and didn't have to fight very hard to get it. When Clark is at his best, he’s an explosive and shifty ball handler capable of breaking down defenders and finishing through contact at the rack and as well as knocking down shots off the dribble. He’s still trying to return to the player he was pre-ACL injury, however, as looked rusty this season. Clark possesses an incredibly high upside, however, and could become a certified star down the line for whichever school lands him. Where he might land: Illinois is in pursuit of Clark and looks to be among the favorites to land him. Washington seems like the Illini’s main competition in the race, however, and recently sent their full staff to see the point guard in action. New schools could enter the race late, but this feels like a Big Ten-Pac 12 battle.

Who he is: A longtime Xavier commit, Ward has steadily moved up the rankings over the past year as his skill has caught up with his elite length and athleticism. He can shoot the ball from deep and is adding muscle to his lean but strong frame. He committed to Xavier back in July of last year and returned to the recruiting fee agent market after head coach Travis Steele was let go. Where he might land: On the surface, it seems as though Ward’s landing place will be about relationships. His former high school coach, Mike Jones, is currently at Virginia Tech, and the Hokies were a player back when the four-star prospect chose Xavier. His relationship with Xavier director of recruiting Jordan Brooks is also something to keep in mind here, as the school that lands Brooks could insert itself into the Ward sweepstakes. Various other major programs will also join the fray in the coming weeks, making Ward’s recruitment difficult to pin down.

