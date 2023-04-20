The final Rivals150 for 2023 is set to release next week, and while massive moves won't be as common this time around as they are in earlier updates, there are still plenty of prospects that have helped their cases since the rankings last refreshed in early February. In advance of the rankings, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy explores five prospects that look like good bets to move up based on how they finished their respective high school careers.

Bronny James (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Signed with: Undecided How he helped himself: James has evolved into a legitimate NBA prospect, though, he might be a bit more borderline as a long-term bet than some people would have you think. People tend to be prisoner’s of the moment when discussing James’, as his most recent performance always seems to define him in the eyes of some. The polarizing prospect made a statement at the McDonald’s All-American Game, where his ball-handling and 3-point shooting ability was on full display. He still needs to develop the peripheral parts of his game, including shot creation, but it’s clear that his current No. 43 ranking is too low for gifted 3-and-d prospects that never looks out of place when playing against top-flight competition.

*****

Jayden Ross

Signed with: UConn How he helped himself: Ross has evolved into a reliable shot-maker from all three levels and, at 6-foot-7, his smooth, repeatable stroke and ability to take defenders off the bounce have made him a rare-looking prospect. There simply aren’t many players with Ross’ length that are capable of taking over games from deep, and he's started to improve from a shot-selection standpoint. Ross hasn’t reached his ceiling just yet and could stand to develop a bit more when it comes to handling the ball, but he has the look for a top-100 to say the least.

*****

Aden Holloway (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Signed with: Auburn How he helped himself: Holloway spent the last few months proving that he’s a bit more than a quick, undersized guard with a lethal jumper from range. The future Tiger's offensive skill set seems to be diversifying and his creativity at the basket plays well with his elite quickness. Holloway has grown an inch or two over the past year and measured a 6-foot-2 at the Nike Hoops summit. More importantly, however, he’s shown the ability to make plays in the paint and finish at the bucket against other high-major bound prospects. There are guards currently ranked in front of Halloway that don’t have nearly the same well-rounded game or potential to impact college basketball. He’ll jump them in the next update.

*****

Jackson Shelstad (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Signed with: Oregon How he helped himself: Saying Shelstad finished his high school career on a high note is understating the point. The Oregon-bound guard has been on a tear for the last few months and earned the 34-spot jump he made in the last update. Shelstad continued to peak at the right time at the Nike Hoops Summit, where he had NBA scouts buzzing about his growth and pro potential. Shelstad, who seems to improve with each viewing as of late, could well flirt with five-star status when the rankings finalize next week.

*****

DeShawn Harris-Smith (Rivals.com)