I've Got Five On It: Five commits that have boosted their stock

The bulk of prospects in the 2021 class remain uncommitted. It’s early in the cycle, evaluations are ongoing and fall official visits are yet to take place. Still, some prospects have made early college decisions. Today, Rivals.com takes a look at the early commitments set to make their future coaches look smart by identifying and landing them early in the 2022 cycle. This week in I Got Five On It, national basketball reporter Rob Cassidy has a look at five committed players that have helped their rankings stock so far this summer.

COMMITTED TO: Texas WHEN COMMITTED. July 17 WHY HE’S HELPING HIMSELF: Morris has been on a tear all summer and his trajectory is encouraging to say the least. Most recently, the four-star point guard shined at the Under Armour association event outside of Dallas, during which he showcased an improved jumper to go along with his court vision and ability to get to the basket and finish in traffic. The Texas-based prospect has not only played well enough to add a fifth star but he’s making a compelling case to enter the thick of the top 10.

COMMITTED TO: Villanova WHEN HE COMMITTED: April 8 WHY HE’S HELPING HIMSELF: A strong early evaluation by Jay Wright’s staff, Armstrong vaulted from unranked to No. 53 in April’s rankings update and could be knocking on the door of the top 40 next time around. He looked as explosive as any guard at this summer’s Pangos All-American camp, getting to the bucket and regularly finishing with both hands. From there, he made a positive impression on our Jamie Shaw while playing for New Heights Lightning during the first leg of this year’s Peach Jam. Villanova was out in front of the buzz on Armstrong and should be commended for identifying and pursuing the talented guard out of the gate.

COMMITTED TO: Xavier WHEN HE COMMITTED: July 1 WHY HE’S HELPING HIMSELF: Craft has been on such a roll since pulling the trigger on his commitment that it’s fair to wonder if additional heavy hitters would have joined the fray had he not have committed to the Musketeers. He’s not an elite shooter but becoming more consistent on that front, as he showcased some range at the Prep Hoops Platform event in Birmingham this month before making some noise at Peach Jam. His contributions on defense and the glass sometimes go under-celebrated because of his scoring.

COMMITTED TO: Michigan WHEN HE COMMITTED: June 16 WHY HE’S HELPING HIMSELF: Some Michigan fans scratched their heads when the Wolverines landed McDaniel and not fellow point guard Seth Tremble, for whom the Wolverines long seemed to lead. This summer has made it clear that the gap between the two prospects is smaller than some once thought. McDaniel lacks elite size at just 5-foot-9, and while that holds him back he’s made the case to climb significantly in the next update. His quickness has always been his calling card, but his jumper has come a long way in the past few months as well. McDaniel has slid a bit in past rankings because his limited size is difficult to overcome, but it’s hard to argue with the progress he’s made and the results this summer.

