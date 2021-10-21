I've Got Five On It: Five 2024 prospects that just missed the top 40

The initial top 40 for the class of 2024 released this week and narrowing the list down was a nearly impossible task. A load of talented prospects with big-time upside just missed the cut. This week in I Got Five On It, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy explores five such prospects that will likely see their names once the list expands.



WHY HE NEARLY MADE THE LIST: Harper is intriguing to say the least. When he’s good, he’s great but the 6-foot-3 wing is also prone to off days. He was discussed for a slot at the back end of the top 40 but was ultimately held out, as we’d like the sample size on his game to grow before we slot him. The son of former and NBA standout Ron Harper and younger brother of Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., Dylan Harper is a lefty with a high basketball IQ and an attack-the-rim mentality. He’ll likely see his name when the rankings begin to expand. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Rutgers has already offered as is expected to be heavily involved due to the job the program did developing his older brother into a All-Big Ten selection and NBA hopeful. Georgetown, Tulane and Georgia Tech have also offered.

*****

WHY HE NEARLY MADE THE LIST: Bol stands 7-foot-3 as a sophomore in high school, so his intrigue is obvious. That said, he appears to be more than just length. Bol gets up and down the court relatively well and seems to have some natural shot-blocking instincts in film. We’ve yet to see Bol play in person because a tweaked ankle held him out of a recent event, but the available film is intriguing to say the least. The Missouri-based Bol was born in South Sudan and made his way to the United States earlier this year. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Bol holds early offers from Illinois, Missouri and Kansas State. He seems most familiar with the Wildcats due to the fact that he’s had the opportunity to talk to assistant coach Chris Lowery, who has a relationship with his guardian, former Evansville standout Marcus Wilson. Expect Bol’s recruitment to become more crowded in the year ahead.

*****

WHY HE NEARLY MADE THE LIST: Our Dan McDonald is high on Givens and was his biggest proponent in the meetings leading into the rankings release. The Tennessee-based point guard, who led his team to a Nike EYBL title this summer, comes with long arms and a quick pull-up jumper on which he can rely. He’ll need to mature as a distributor, but the gifted scorer has the tools to be a top-level prospect. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Givins holds early offers from Florida, Memphis, Illinois, Maryland and others.

*****

WHY HE NEARLY MADE THE LIST: People in the Northeast are incredibly high on Pettiford, a 6-foot-1 guard with a wingspan that allows him to play bigger than his size. Pettiford was one of the standouts at a recent MADE Hoops event in New Jersey and seems to be making a name for himself on the trail. Pettiford is lethal from outside when he gets hot. His battle going forward will be with consistency. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Seton Hall, Rutgers and St. John’s have already offered the high-upside guard. Arizona State, UConn and others have signaled interest.

*****