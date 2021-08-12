I've Got Five On It: Big questions prior to next rankings updates

1. WHO IS THE TOP POINT GUARD IN THE 2022 CLASS?

Arterio Morris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A class loaded with impressive floor generals is getting more crowded at the top, as Oregon commit Dior Johnson has plenty of competition to hold off. Jazian Gortman, who currently occupies the No. 2 spot at the position, signed a professional contract with Overtime Elite and will slide out of the rankings when the update occurs. Still, there’s no shortage of talent left to challenge Johnson. The most notable challenger seems to be Texas-bound star Arterio Morris, who made multiple statements during an impressive summer that saw him become a stronger and more well-rounded player from both a scoring and distribution standpoint. Then there’s the case of Nick Smith, who spent the circuit outplaying his current ranking by leaps and bounds before leading his Brad Beal Elite team to the Peach Jam title game. The 6-foot-5 Smith would have to jump up from his current spot at No. 12 to claim the top spot at point guard, but his summer was captivating enough to kickstart that conversation.

*****

2. WHAT TO MAKE OF YOHAN TRAORE?

Few players have improved their stock more than 6-foot-11 forward Yohan Traore, an athletic and skilled matchup nightmare that played the circuit with the Dream Vision grassroots program. A product of France, Traore not only comes with a sky-high ceiling due to his blend of length, basketball IQ and athleticism, but it has now become clear that he’s already more developed from a skill standpoint than a lot of players currently ranked in front of him. Traore went from unranked to No. 64 in the country in our last refresh, and his rise will almost certainly continue this time around. He’s starting to look like a truly elite prospect worthy of inclusion in the top 10 nationally. Traore visited both Texas and TCU in June.

*****

3. WHO’S NO. 1 IN 2022?

Amari Bailey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

4. WHO WILL CRASH THE 2022 RANKS?

Denver Anglin (Rivals.com)

Most of the release-day conversation will undoubtedly center on the top of the rankings, but the new names that debut well below that should also pack some intrigue. And while naming every prospect that played their way onto the cusp of the Rivals150 this summer would ruin the intrigue, there’s no harm in sharing a couple names to watch. Long, skilled wing Ryan Dunn, along with sharp-shooting Georgetown commit Denver Anglin are good bets to see their names appear in the new Rivals150. Virginia commit Leon Bond is also an intriguing name when it comes to late bloomers that garnered attention this summer.

*****

5. WHO WILL GET BIG BUMPS IN THE 2023 CLASS?

GG Jackson (https://twitter.com)