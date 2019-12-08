WASHINGTON, DC – Many had believed that a signing last month was in the cards for top-40 center Hunter Dickinson. Instead, the four-star senior held off from committing but a decision is likely to be made before the month completes. “The reason why I didn’t sign early is because, if I did sign, it would have been a rush. I think giving it another few weeks was really beneficial for me and now I feel like I am pretty close to a decision,” Dickinson said before plotting a timetable for his commitment. “I am hoping within the month.” Focused on a group of four, Dickinson will choose between Duke, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Duke: “Coach K, being one of the best coaches to have ever coached, and the opportunity that they told me would be available to me.” Florida State: “The coaching staff with Coach (Leonard) Hamilton, Coach (Stan) Jones and Coach CY (Charlton Young), those guys, and also how close the team is. Plus, their track record of developing big men.” Michigan: “Coach (Juwan) Howard, I really like his love for Michigan and for big men, really. He just says how much he wants to coach me; the school and the players there are a lot of the stuff that I like about them off of the basketball court, as well. “Just the way that he has been coaching, I think everybody was wondering how good of a coach he would be at the college level and I think he has shown everybody that he can run his stuff and he knows how to game plan.” Notre Dame: “Coach (Mike) Brey, I have a lot of trust in him and with him being a DeMatha guy, he has been recruiting me for so long and I feel like he would run the offense through me and let me be able to control the team.”

ANALYSIS & PREDICTION