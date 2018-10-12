Hunter Dickinson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Hunter Dickinson is a complete throwback in the post. The 7-footer displays one of the more polished skill sets for a frontcourt prospect in recent years. Returning to the U.S. Olympic Training Center for another weekend of play, Dickinson discussed his summer and fall, recent college visits and previewed another. “The summer was a lot of fun. Playing for that great team (Team Takeover), it was fun to see how it was molded together, and everyone bought into the system and played as one. We had a lot of success,” he said. “This fall has been going well, too. I have been working on my game a lot and just trying to prepare for the season. Hopefully, it is going to be a good one.” Gonzaga, Florida State, Syracuse, Oregon and Kentucky are just a few programs in touch with him, he told Rivals.com. However, Notre Dame, Pitt and Purdue are three others in heavy pursuit, and the former two have already hosted Dickinson this fall. Purdue is preparing to do the same later this month. MORE: Bossi's Best: Value seniors | USA Basketball Awards | Three-Point Play

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Notre Dame: “The visit was really fun. It was my second time there, so I pretty much knew ... about them, but it was mostly for my parents to see the coaches, the facilities and meet everyone there.” Pitt: “It was a lot of fun, too. Coach (Jeff) Capel has changed a lot of things there. They are even bringing back a lot of the older colors, so it is definitely an interesting one to look at and see what all he is doing there.” Purdue: “I am just trying to see the coaching staff and how they are with the players. I want to see the campus and stuff like that, where it is at, and get a better feel for the school. “They have told me that they produce high-quality big men and how much they had done with Isaac Haas, and they think that I am way more skilled right now for where he was and that if they can do that with him, imagine what they can do with me.”

RIVALS’ REACTION & WHAT’S NEXT