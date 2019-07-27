Hunter Dickinson, one of the top center prospects within the 2020 class, has begun to focus a greater amount of time into his recruitment. After leading a high-major recruitment since practically his freshman year, the top-30 big man has trimmed his college list to a final seven. Arguably the most polished center in high school basketball, attaining offers and priority attention from some of the nation’s best has never been a difficult task for the 7-footer. After completing his senior summer on the travel circuit, Dickinson told Rivals.com that Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Providence and Purdue are the seven programs that he has settled upon for where he will attend college next fall.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida State: “Coach (Leonard) Hamilton has a great track record for developing his big men.” Louisville: “Coach (Chris) Mack is great at developing players and using his big men.” Michigan: “Juwan Howard seems like a great guy and I am very interested in what he is going to do in his first year there and what kind of style he is going to play.” North Carolina: “I really like Roy Williams. He has a good track record of having big men and a lot of them.” Notre Dame: “They have been there since the start of my recruitment. Coach (Mike) Brey has made me the number one guy from the beginning.” Providence: “Coach (Ed) Cooley is one of the best coaches that I have ever met at any level of basketball. I really like the way that he talks about using me in his offense.” Purdue: “It is a school that has pretty much been there since the start and has made me their number one priority from the jump.”

