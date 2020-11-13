Basketball Recruiting - How things stand with five-star players who have committed

SCHOOL: Duke LETTER OF INTENT STATUS: The top committed recruit in the country, Banchero signed with Duke just before noon Eastern Time on Wednesday.

SCHOOL: Auburn LOI STATUS: Smith has yet to sign his letter of intent, but says he intends to during the Early Signing Period. He has not set a date to do so, but there doesn’t seem to be a reason for Auburn fans to sweat this situation.

SCHOOL: Duke LOI STATUS: Griffin locked in with Duke on Wednesday and was announced as signed by the school. Griffin joins Paolo Banchero in a class expected to challenge for the top spot by the cycle’s end.

SCHOOL: Stanford LOI STATUS: One of Stanford’s top-ranked recruits of all-time, Ingram has gone on the record as saying he will sign at some point in the coming week, but has yet to do so. There’s no reason to think he’ll be changing his mind.



SCHOOL: Kentucky LOI STATUS: Collins signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon. Following his signing, head coach John Calipari sent out a tweet calling him, “a young man with a bright future – someone who has only begun to realize just how good he can be.”

SCHOOL: Michigan LOI STATUS: Houston has signed his letter with Michigan but, according to reports, the Wolverines plan to announce the full class together later this week. Houstan is expected to be announced when the final letter of intent - that of future teammate Isaiah Barnes - arrives in Ann Arbor.



SCHOOL: Tennessee LOI STATUS: Things between the Vols and Chandler have yet to become official. The five-star reportedly intends to sign over the weekend, though no date or time has been announced.



SCHOOL: Alabama LOI STATUS: One of the more anticipated and higher-ranked recruits in the program's recent history, Davison has yet to sign his letter of intent, but he is expected to do so on Saturday morning.

SCHOOL: Baylor LOI STATUS: Brown has yet to sign with the Bears, but he plans to do so on Saturday. Brown has functioned as an active recruiter for the Bears since committing to the program. His status is not in doubt.

Signed, sealed, delivered! Really a dream come true. Proud and excited to get to work!💙💛 pic.twitter.com/lDEeiFvV4D — Peyton Watson (@peytonfromlb) November 12, 2020

SCHOOL: UCLA LOI STATUS: Watson signed with UCLA on Thursday, donning a UCLA shirt and hat while doing so.

SCHOOL: Michigan State LOI STATUS: Christie signed with Michigan State during a small signing day ceremony in his high school gym on Wednesday.

SCHOOL: Oregon LOI STATUS: As of Thursday evening, Bittle had not been announced by Oregon. No timetable for a signing has been made public at this time. There’s no reason to believe there’s been a change of heart. He's expected to sign with the Ducks and possibly enroll early.

SCHOOL: Florida State LOI STATUS: Cleveland signed with FSU on Wednesday. He is the headliner of the Seminoles’ second-ranked recruiting class.

SCHOOL: Texas A&M LOI STATUS: One of the top-rated recruits of Buzz Williams’ career, Obaseki signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday. In a statement, Williams said he is “confident in (Obaseki’s) ability to have an immediate impact on the floor, in large part due to the outstanding basketball programs he is joining us from.”

