Houston strikes locally with Ramon Walker
Houston has made it a priority to keep the best within its region home for college and was successful again with such an endeavor on Wednesday. Three-star wing Ramon Walker, a valuable shot maker with added size along the perimeter, gave his verbal commitment to the Cougars.
“It is the perfect situation for me over there. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson is a coach that is going to prepare me for the next level by holding me accountable and having me play at a high level every time I touch a basketball and even in the classroom,” Walker told Rivals.com about his decision. “At the end of the day, he’s going to help me to do what I want to do most and that is win championships and hopefully get drafted. As for the culture, I know I would fit right in.”
Attending Shadow Creek High School which is located just a 30-minute drive from the Houston campus, Walker is another win for the Cougars. The son of former Houston Texans’ defensive back Ramon Walker Sr., the three-star junior chose the local program over McNeese State, North Texas, Texas State and Tulsa.
A valuable shot maker with size, Walker should have the chance to lead a quality career at the AAC program. He brings good size and a strong body to the perimeter and is a more than capable finisher at the basket thanks to his athleticism and toughness. A potential two-way threat that can slide up or down a position, Walker could be asked to play early on with the expected graduations of four primary contributors after next season.
He becomes Houston’s first commitment in the 2021 class. In the fall, the Cougars will welcome to campus Jamal Shead and Tramon Mark, two more top standouts from the area and members of the Rivals150, along with high-upside center Kiyron Powell.