Houston has made it a priority to keep the best within its region home for college and was successful again with such an endeavor on Wednesday. Three-star wing Ramon Walker, a valuable shot maker with added size along the perimeter, gave his verbal commitment to the Cougars.

“It is the perfect situation for me over there. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson is a coach that is going to prepare me for the next level by holding me accountable and having me play at a high level every time I touch a basketball and even in the classroom,” Walker told Rivals.com about his decision. “At the end of the day, he’s going to help me to do what I want to do most and that is win championships and hopefully get drafted. As for the culture, I know I would fit right in.”