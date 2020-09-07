Basketball Recruiting - Houston lands three-star Robbie Armbrester

“Coach Kellen (Sampson) did a great job recruiting me and I think it is great fit for my style and development,” Armbrester told Rivals.com. “I am aware of Coach Sampson’s experience in the NBA and looking forward to a great off court relationship with the staff. I believe I bring some stuff to the table that can continue to help the program do well in conference play and also make the tournament again.”

Toughness has become one of the central tenets of the Houston basketball program over the years which makes its latest addition that much better for the Cougars. Rivals150 forward Robbie Armbrester picked the AAC program, giving Kelvin Sampson a versatile pick-up in the 2021 class.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward that brings plenty of intangibles to the Houston program, Armbrester is another quality win for the Cougars along the recruiting front. The Atlanta native will complete his high school career at Wasatch Academy (Utah) beginning this fall. He is rated as the 121st best prospect in America, and as 30th ranked small forward in the 2021 class.

Tough and active, Armbrester is a willing defender that can guard multiple spots on the defensive end. Not a tremendously explosive athlete, the three-star relies more on his blue-collared approach and physicality to score around the basket. He is a tremendous glue-guy that can fill a bevy of roles on both sides of the floor.

Armbrester becomes the second member of Houston’s 2021 class. Already sitting with the verbal commitment from three-star wing Ramon Walker, landing a versatile guard and a big man remain on the docket for the Cougars as the fall approaches.