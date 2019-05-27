A member of the Rivals150 for about a year now, Shead is one of the nation's top on the ball defenders and a monster competitor. He has speed, he has quickness, he gets into the lane to make plays for others and he is a vocal leader who others appear to enjoy playing with.

Sampson has turned Houston into a high level program in large part to finding tough, hard playing athletes and then building their skill level. Shead won't enter the program as the type of shooter that a guy like last year's star Corey Davis but he fits pretty much everything else that Sampson and his staff have built their program on. He joins fellow Texan Tramon Mark as an early backcourt commit for the Cougars from the class of 2020.

