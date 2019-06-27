A 6-foot-5 scoring guard that failed to find great footing at Kansas during his freshman season, Grimes initially submitted his name for the 2019 NBA Draft earlier this spring. Upon withdrawing his name from the draft, Grimes asked for his release to transfer on May 28. From there, he quickly set visits to Houston and Texas A&M, trips that he took in early June.

Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes has committed to Houston , sources have confirmed with Rivals.com. The former McDonald’s All-American is another tremendous win for head coach Kelvin Sampson as the Cougars have continued to accumulate some of the best talent that the state of Texas has had to provide

Choosing Houston on Thursday, sources have told Rivals.com that he will asked for a waiver to play immediately in the fall. If one is received, it would immediately squelch the Cougars’ backcourt need that was presented once Armoni Brooks surprisingly kept his name in last week’s draft.

Grimes is a native Texan that attended high school less than an hour drive from the University of Houston campus. A decorated prep prospect that also won gold with the United States under-18 team last summer at the FIBA Americas tournament, Grimes completed the Rivals150 as the eighth best prospect in his graduating 2018 class. He averaged just short of nine points and three rebounds at Kansas this past winter but is a talented guard prospect that can fill a variety of holes in the backcourt.

Houston enters next season with the hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. They welcome Caleb Mills to its backcourt and if Grimes’ waiver to play immediately is approved, their ceiling is heightened immensely for what they can achieve within AAC competition. They currently sit with a top-10 recruiting class in 2020 thanks to the commitments of Rivals150 guards Jamal Shead and Tramon Mark.