Powell discussed his feelings for the program with Rivals.com. “The staff, they are good, they are nice. I love the staff and the way they try to make me feel at home and I’m still in Evansville,” he said. “That’s amazing how they show that they would really be down for me as a player.”

After securing the backcourt of its future earlier this summer, Houston made its mark in the frontcourt department on Tuesday evening. Rising senior Kiyron Powell gave his verbal commitment to Kelvin Sampson and his staff following his official visit last week.

More of a prospect than a consistent producer right now, Powell presents tremendous upside and fits today’s multi-position style of play well. He can make shots to the perimeter, guard away from the basket but also near at is as a rim protector, and is a light of foot athlete that can produce within the open floor.

The three-star prospect chose the Cougars over Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa and Kansas State. A native of Evansville, Indiana, Powell broke out this spring running with the Spiece Indy Heat program on the Nike EYBL circuit. Standing over 6-foot-9 and with good length and mobility, Powell, upon the proper strength gain, should provide for plenty of positional wiggle room in the frontcourt.

He becomes Houston’s third 2020 commitment and its first from out of the state. Powell will join Rivals150 guards Tramon Mark and Jamal Shead on campus next fall, culminating to be a top-25 class nationally.