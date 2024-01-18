SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The No. 61 player in the class of 2025, point guard Jeremiah Green is originally from Denton, Texas, but plays his high school basketball at Kansas’ Sunrise Christian Academy.

The four-star point guard is thriving at the program and turned in a 19-point, 11-assist double-double on Saturday at the Hoophall Classic. Following the performance, Green updated his recruitment and discussed where things stand.

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“Right now, I just know I really want to go back to Houston. I don’t have my eye on it too much right now because we’re in season and I’m thinking about that. Once the season is over, though, I’ll start to cut down my list.”

ON THE PROCESS OF SETTING UP ADDITIONAL VISITS:

“Once I narrow my list, it will make setting up these visits easier. I really want to cut it to eight.”

ON HOUSTON:

“I’ve been there a couple of times already for unofficials. They want me to be their point guard, contribute and win. They want me to keep getting teammates involved and all that. They just want me to be me.”

ON SCHOOLS ASIDE FROM HOUSTON HEAVILY IN THE MIX:

“Texas A&M, Auburn and Oklahoma. They all want me to go there and do my thing and help them win.”

ON PAST VISITS:

“I’ve been to Hosuton a few times unofficially. I’ve been to Auburn officially already. I have taken unofficial and officials to A&M and then an official to Oklahoma.”

ON TEXAS A&M:

“Honestly the whole area feels like a family atmosphere. The coaches really care for me on and off the court, and that's a big bonus for me.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY IN TEXAS FOR COLLEGE:

“Deep down in my heart I want to stay close to Texas and stay home. Whatever is the best opportunity for me, though, I’ll just go there.”