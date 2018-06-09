Jarod Lucas established himself as one of the better shooters in the 2019 class so far this travel season playing with the Compton Magic. He’s also a very capable point guard at 6-foot-3, which makes him a very intriguing overall prospect out of California. Right now, he says Oregon State, Tulsa and Santa Clara have been the schools putting in the most work in his recruitment. Nevada and Santa Clara have also been putting in calls to him recently.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Nevada: “They mostly just call to check in on me. I’m still looking into them. They made a big time run to the Sweet 16 this year.” Oregon State: “I’m a big fan of Coach (Wayne) Tinkle and what he has. My dad coaches me at my school and obviously he coaches his son and Coach (Stephen) Thompson there coaches his sons. I’m a big fan of them.” Santa Clara: “I really like Coach (Herb) Sendek. I like the game plan he’s laid out for me to come in be a star in the WCC. He was the first coach to come in and recruit me my freshman year and loyalty is big thing for me.” Tulsa: “They are in a really, really good conference. Coach (Frank) Haith is looking for somebody to come in and be an impact player as a freshman, which would be huge. He seems to let his point guard play and come off and shoot the ball, and that’s what I do best.”

RIVALS' REACTION