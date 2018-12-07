After scoring 33 in every way imaginable and dropping off 11 assists, Mannion took time to discuss his game and his future home at Arizona.

Eric Bossi (EB): When you have a matchup like this with a top player, ESPN and all of that, how do you keep an individual matchup from interfering with the team goal?

Nico Mannion (NM): I would say that I’m kind of an unselfish player, so I just try to make the right play. I don’t really try to get into that personal one-on-one stuff. Being on a big stage against great players, I just try to keep my composure and play the right ways at all times.

EB: There were some negative headlines for Arizona over the last year. What did Sean Miller and his staff do to make you feel comfortable?

NM: Me and my dad asked questions. We asked the head of compliance and we were comfortable with all of the answers we heard. So I wasn’t really worried about it with what we got for answers. I was comfortable with the decision. I know there was a lot of noise going on around outside of it and I’m not really going to speak on that. I know what’s real, so I’m not worried.

EB: From talking with other players, it seems like they got out in front of it, is that right?

NM: Yeah for sure. Anytime something happened, they were the first to call and let us know that they weren’t hiding anything That was big in gaining that trust.

EB: You made the move from 2020 to 2019 and get the commitment out of the way. What does that do for you? What about your No. 1 recruiting class?

NM: We have the No. 1 class right now and I’m stoked. I can’t wait to get up there. Everyone that’s going I’m close to. So it’s nice because we are all good players but great kids to so it will be easy to mesh that group together.

After I committed, it’s been really easy. I’m really comfortable in my decision and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. It really helps me to just play my game and not worry about anything else, just the games.

EB: I’d like to get your scouting report on the class. Let’s start with Josh Green because you’ve played with him for a while. What do you like about him, how is he going to fit in with you?

NM: Me and him already have chemistry. It will be easy to play with him. He’s just coming back off of shoulder surgery right now and is back playing games and his jumper is looking even better than it was. Still ultra athletic and he can guard one through four and he’s put on weight. He’s looking great right now. He’s easy to play with.

EB: Zeke Nnaji, what are you looking forward to about him?

NM: I haven’t really seen him play as much but from what I’ve heard he can really stretch the floor. He’s tough a tough as nails matchup and I’ve heard he’s really easy to play with. He’s not high maintenance and it will be nice to have a four that can stretch the floor, play pick and pop.

EB: Terry Armstrong is kind of that athletic X factor kind of wing. What’s you feel on him?

NM: He’s about 6-foot-7, has long arms and can score and shoot. He’s going to be easy to play with as well. The good thing about everyone in this class is that we are all close and we are all good kids. We all know what we do well and to mesh it should be easy.

EB: What about you? What’s your self scouting report?

NM: I’m a high IQ point guard. I really like to pass, I really like to get the ball ahead and push because I feel like I play well in transition. I also feel like I can shoot and if we need a bucket, I can get one.

EB: Do you take a lot of pride in being the No. 1 class in the country?

NM: I do. When I committed, I really wanted to get that one spot or at least be top three. Once Terry came, Josh had already come, then Zeke was that piece to push us over the edge because we needed a four. The fact that Zeke committed was huge.