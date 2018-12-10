The senior at Denton (Texas) Guyer made threes, he pounded the boards and he played with tremendous discipline. He discussed his game, what he thinks about Michigan and more in a Q&A.

Eric Bossi (EB): You guys had a really impressive performance out here. What's it feel like when things are rolling like that?



Jalen Wilson (JW): I love it. There's nothing better than going out there and seeing everybody eat all at once. We've got a full team with shooters all around us and people finishing well around the basket. It's all good to play team ball. If everyone wants to come out here and try to do it on their own that's not going to work, so we are all out here playing together and we all look good.



EB: You got your decision to go to Michigan out of the way before your senior year. Has that helped you focus?



JW: I don't have to go between schools and take visits in between practices and games. I know I'm a Wolverine and it's great. I like that I'm playing for a school and representing what I'm hoping to do in the future. I love being a Michigan commit.



EB: I don't know if it's fair to call a team that was in the Final Four last year having a start like Michigan has had a surprise, but they have been a little better than people expected. What do you see when you sit down and watch them?



JW: Their defensive effort stands out. They probably have the best defense in the nation. Coach (Luke) Yaklich is a defensive guy over there and he gets them together. I really believe that they can win the National Championship this year. They all play team ball and have great scorers, great passers and nobody ever tries to do too much. They play together and that's why they are so successful.



EB: A year from now, where do you slide in and contribute?



JW: Well Charles Matthews is a senior and he'll be going off to the NBA. I should be helping out to fill his spot from what the coaches say. I can just be a person to play all around ball, score, pass whatever I need to do really.



EB: What areas do you feel you need to prepare for the most as an individual to be ready?



JW: Probably being more vocal as a leader. Also just continuing to work on my ball handling and my shooting and paying attention to help side defense. All of the little things that can make me a complete player is what I'm really trying to focus on.



EB: Finally, talking to some of the younger players in Texas, I hear Michigan coming up more and it seems like they are really trying to get into the state. Have you been trying to help with that?



JW: I think we are talking to Cade Cunningham who left to go to Montverde and he would be a great pickup. R.J. Hampton, they are on him heavy and trying to get good guards those guys. They are really successful at getting players developed and getting great players like them from the 2020 class would really improve Michigan and I'm trying to help any way that I can.

