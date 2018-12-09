“I think it’s working out really well," said Jackson. "The team we have, the attention we are getting, I think we are going to do really well this year.”

A native of Detroit, the high flying 6-foot-8 forward made the move to Geneva (Ohio) Spire to play a national schedule and face tougher competition. A month or so into the season, he's feeling he made the right choice.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz . -- When it comes to athleticism and upside, there aren't many who can touch five-star junior power forward Isaiah Jackson .

A freakish athlete, Jackson runs the floor like a gazelle and is capable of playing above the rim in a way that few others can. He's as good a shot blocker as there is in the country, controls the glass and is an impressive finisher around the rim despite lacking bulk.

But, he wants to be more than a dunker.



“I’m working on my ball handling and my shooting," said Jackson. " I’m playing aggressive at all times. Then I have my natural energy.

“I’m trying to turn myself into a combo forward. Like next year I’m going for sure going to be playing that combo role.”

Michigan State, Syracuse, Arkansas, Illinois, Georgetown, Louisville, UConn, Xavier, Florida State, USC and many others have offered but Jackson said that he didn't take any visits during the fall and doesn't have any planned. In fact, he's not currently discussing any specific schools and indicated that for now, at least, his focus will be strictly on his game so that there's no miscommunication about who he does or doesn't like.



“I’m just trying to keep the pressure off of myself and not letting anybody say anything else about where I’m going and stuff like that," said Jackson. "I’m keeping everything open and am just waiting it out.”