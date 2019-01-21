SPRINGFIELD, MA. – Known for his toughness and competitive approach, Tyler Beard remains one of the top junior point guards from the Midwest. The primary facilitator for the winning Whitney Young High program, Beard discussed his evolution into the leadership role and which three programs have stood out with him of late. “It is just to be a leader. Seeing the guys that had come before me, all those guys had to be leader before they got down state and I got to do the same thing to get back down there,” Beard said about his approach. “I am a defensive and an offensive type of player. Rebounding, scoring and just being an all-around player.” Butler, Vanderbilt and WVU are the three schools that see the all-around abilities in Beard as they have worked on distancing themselves from the pack with the four-star guard.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Butler: “I love Butler. It is a great school with a family atmosphere. A lot of greats came out of there and I love the coaching staff. They treat me like their own son. I really like it down there.” Vanderbilt: “I like the school and the way that they play with getting up and down the floor. Lots of defense and they have a lot of good guards committed this year and next and I could come in after those guys. My parents have prided me on my academics where I went to a good academic high school and I could continue to do that in college.” WVU: “(Bob) Huggins is just like (Tyrone) Slaughter so it would be just like playing for him again. I love the school and they are defensive first. They get up and down, too, which is what I like.”

RIVALS' REACTION & WHAT'S NEXT