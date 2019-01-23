SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Hoophall Classic has come to a close and there were several noteworthy performances. Whose stock is up? National analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have their class of 2019 stock boosters from the event. For some it could mean boosts in the next ranking, for others it could allow them to maintain charges from those ranked near or behind them. But, the bottom line is that these guys all showed tremendous strides.

Committed to Florida and already ranked in the national top 15, I'd be remiss if I didn't make mention of Lewis here. His Monday game was probably the best I have ever seen him play, on both ends of the floor. It's one thing to take the fight to a big time opponent on the offensive end via the drive, it's an entirely different thing to be able to use your prowess on the defensive end to take a guy like top five senior Jaden McDaniels out of his offensive game. Lewis could be one of the nation's best college defenders the moment he steps foot in Gainesville. – Bossi

It is practically night and day for Christian Brown who was hobbled by injuries and shaky decision-making for the last year or so. He looks to be healthy and back to his old self. Valued during his underclassman years for his high-energy play, athleticism and defensive versatility, he looked like he might be falling off some. Instead, it's time to buy stock. He single-handedly kept his Oak Hill team afloat against the loaded IMG Academy program as star guard in Cole Anthony sat with an injury. He finished with 22 points and six rebounds in a loss and it looks like Illinois, NC State and Pitt are in position to receive visits. – Evans

Frankly, headed into the Hoophall, the Florida State bound seven-footer was fighting for his current ranking and looked like he would be dropping some in the next edition of the 2019 Rivals150. I saw him play twice in Springfield and I really liked that Koprivica was focusing on play around the rim and using his size to his advantage. He's got great hands and to understand how he raised his aggression I would offer up that he dunked more in one Monday game than every other time I've seen him play combined. Dunks aren't everything, but it shows a new side to him. I don't know yet where he'll land when we finish updating the rankings, but it will be much higher than it would have been had the rankings come out last week. –Bossi



It is still mind-boggling that Harlond Beverly's recruitment had nearly dried up. Early in the process, Baylor, Michigan State and Xavier were the primary schools that had placed a heavy priority on him. While MSU is no longer involved, the Bears and Musketeers still are and they've been joined in their pursuit by by Georgia, Indiana and Miami. Sometimes overlooked for attention because of the multiple four and five-star prospects at Montverde, Beverly was hands down the most productive of the group over the weekend. In two games, he averaged 17 points, three assists and two steals. – Evans

Skill can take you a long way and skill might very well carry Tre Mitchell a long way. At a minimum, skill, size and soft hands are going to earn Mitchell a bump in the rankings. He's a crafty scorer with tremendous feel and he can get to the free throw line. A college strength coach will certainly look forward to seeing what they can do with Mitchell and fine tuning his physique. There aren't many big men with his level of offensive ability remaining and his recruitment is about to get much more busy. – Bossi

Drumgoole is another guy who has fallen into the category of player I thought we may have ranked a bit too highly In my mind, it had been vindicated a bit by a somewhat slow recruitment. Lately, though, things have picked up for Drumgoole on the recruiting front and after seeing him play again he deserves more recruiting attention and I'm glad that we have him ranked. I appreciate his ability to play tough on the wing and he's able to be productive without shooting a bunch or having many sets run for him. Energy guys like that are valuable and schools like Illinois, Pitt, Northwestern, South Carolina, Minnesota and others have jumped in. – Bossi

I've Zakharov four separate times since he stepped foot onto American soil in September and each time, the Gonzaga bound Russian has impressed me further and further. The first instance that I was able to evaluate the 7-footer, I was a bit put off by his inefficiency around the basket and struggles with contact and athleticism. Fast-forward to this past weekend and it is like I was watching a totally different ballplayer. Zakharov was dominant down low, showed a quality motor in running the floor and a solid feel for the game, both in the low post and facing the basket. The plan is for Zakharov to enroll at Gonzaga this fall but there's still a sliver of a chance that he could do another year at Montverde CBD. Either way he'ss trending upward and will land, at least, in the top end of the four-stars in next week's 2019 Rivals150 update. – Evans

Woodstock Academy is a program that, as a whole, you want to buy stock in because of their multiple late-bloomers. The latest to prosper is Ronnie Degray. I really liked what I saw with the Colorado native this summer with the Billups Elite program and while he didn’t begin his senior year great, he picked the perfect time and platform to jumpstart his recruitment. Finishing with 27 points, on a variety of finishes and deep jumpers, Degray is going to be talked about often in the coming weeks. Arkansas hasn’t offered yet but may be close. Oklahoma State didn’t wait, offering Degray immediately after his impressive outing. In today’s game he's a combo forward and has already seen his stock explode with more likely to enter the picture in the days ahead. – Evans