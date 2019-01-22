After a sparkling performance at the Hoophall Classic, Brooks discussed how his things have gone for him after him after his transfer to La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere for his senior year and where he stands in a recruitment that is nearing and end and down to Indiana , Kentucky , Michigan State , North Carolina and UCLA .

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- One of the few five-stars in the class of 2019 left on the board, forward Keion Brooks is in the midst of a heated recruiting battle.

EB: How did it feel to come out here and get a win against a good DeMatha team on National television?

KB: It felt good because of the preparation that we put in, we saw it come to fruition during the game. Coach is always preparing us for what we need to do to be successful and I feel like that’s what we did today.”

EB: Individually, how do you feel like your senior season is going?

KB: I feel like it’s going well. Being a part of a group like this and being undefeated so far is fun. We’ve had a very tough stretch and now being ranked No. 1 in the country we have a big target on our back. I feel like every time we go out we need to try to defend our No. 1 ranking and prove why we are ranked No. 1 and hopefully win a national championship.

EB: Do you feel like you’ve gotten what you were looking for when you made the decision to transfer to La Lumiere?

KB: Absolutely. I’ve created bonds with these guys, you have to like people when you live with them all the time. Also I’m getting better as a player, stronger, faster and as a person I’ve been able to branch out and get out of my comfort zone a little bit so it’s been good for me.

EB: Your teammate Isaiah Stewart got his decision out of the way and now all eyes turn towards you, where are you with the process right now?

KB: I’m getting down to the nitty gritty. I still need to pray on it a little bit more and talk to my mom and dad and the rest of my family members. After that it’s whatever God has in the cards for me, that’s what I’m going to do.

EB: Do you have any kind of timeline?

KB: I don’t have any timetable?

EB: Is it fair to say that UCLA is out without any head coach right now? Or at least it’s going to be tough for them?

KB: I guess you could say that. It would be tough. I had built a great relationship with coach (Steve) Alford and his staff and now with the shakeup it’s going to be difficult to try and build a new relationship.

EB: Trayce Jackson-Davis is headed to Indiana, you played with him and he’s an in state kid along with Armaan Franklin. Have you felt any pressure to follow that trend?

KB: I don’t feel any pressure at all because at the end of the day it’s still my decision. (Indiana) got two good friends of mine in Trayce and Armon and they are two really good gets and in state guys. They stay on me a lot to come but I don’t feel any pressure because it’s what God has in the cards for me and it’s always going to be my decision at the end of the day.

EB: Do schools start altering their approach when it gets to this point? You pretty much know everything about them and they know pretty much everything about you, how do they keep it fresh with you?

KB: At this point they are just trying to stay in touch and letting me know that I’m still a priority to each of them. They aren’t trying any new sale or anything because I’ve known them so long and they are just trying to make sure I’m comfortable with the staff and everything around and really just keeping in touch with me.

EB: What’s the latest with North Carolina?

KB: North Carolina is still wide open for me and they say I could go in and play major minutes. Coach Roy (Williams) always says that they don’t have a player like me right now and also just the basketball tradition at North Carolina is very rich and that’s what they are pitching to me.

EB: They are trying to get you out of here but we have to hit the others as well, Kentucky and Michigan State, what’s the latest with them?

KB: Kentucky’s pitch has been that they feel like I’m cut for Kentucky. Not everybody is going to succeed but coach (John) Calipari feels that I’m one of the guys that can and he believes that I can go in and he can help me reach my dreams of going to the NBA by working together.

Michigan State, Coach (Tom) Izzo our relationship is great. He’s promising me, well he hasn’t promised me anything but one thing he did say is that he is going to push me hard every day and that’s one thing that I really appreciate about him.