Hoophall Classic: Langston Love hoping to take visits
SPRINGFIELD, MA. – An integral member for the nation’s top high school program this winter, Montverde Academy, top-30 junior Langston Love has begun to dig into his national recruitment. A visit has already been completed to Stanford but a few others could be on the horizon.
“It is good,” Love said about his recruitment. “The same schools are still contacting me. I just try and keep my dad informed and we talk about it a couple of days every week.”
Arkansas, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford and Villanova are among the group of schools consistently in contact with Love, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “That is Coach (Eric) Musselman, he usually texts me. It is good with him. He always sends encouraging stuff and I really enjoy it.
“Moses (Moody) is just pitching it and saying how great of a school it is. I know that Duncan (Powell) is going there, too, so that is good.”
Baylor: “Coach Scott (Drew), he said they he had a vision and felt that it was going to be a great year for them and it has turned out to be a great year for them so what else is there really to say.
“They are good and really easy to talk to. I have talked to most of them, all of the coaches on the coaching staff and they have reached out to me on a daily basis.”
Texas A&M: “It has been good with them. I have enjoyed it. I want to go and take a visit soon and see what the campus is really like. I visited there before but there wasn’t much going on so I want to see what the campus atmosphere is like.”
Texas: “We are doing pretty good. I am supposed to take an official visit there sometime in February whenever we have some weekends off.”
Villanova: “How prestigious the school is. The players that I have seen go through there with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, they have a great coach, too.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Having taken an official visit to Stanford in the fall, there is a chance that Love takes a handful of others in the coming weeks. “If I have time, but you know, AAU usually takes up a lot of time so it is only a matter of if I have time or not,” he said before assessing which programs could have the chance to host him. “Mainly just the ones that I am talking to like (Texas) A&M, Baylor, Arkansas and Villanova.”
Talk of reclassification has also begun, though such a move remains out of sight. “It is not even in the conversation right now. It is up to my dad, really. I don’t know,” Love said. “I haven’t really looked into it so I can’t really speak much about it.”
Love deciding to move a year up and into the 2020 class would not be made until much later in the spring or summer. In the meantime, expect for the in-state programs back home to continue to prioritize, while Arkansas, Stanford, Villanova and a slew of others remain just as involved.