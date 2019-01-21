The future Florida Gator was electric on both ends of the floor as he scored 26 points, grabbed eight boards and came up with three steals. He helped Tinton Falls (N.J.) Ranney to a win over Federal Way (Wash.) High and his defense was a big part of a frustrating day for Federal Way's star, five-star forward Jaden McDaniels.

On his mission to defend Jaden McDaniels: "That's kind of exactly what it was, a mission. I feel I'm the best defensive player in the country being able to guard five positions, using my quickness and my length to my advantage. I know I have those things on other people so I try to use it as much as possible. I knew when I saw them on the schedule at the beginning of the school year that I was going to be guarding Jaden and I prepared for it mentally, physically. Being able to be durable for an entire game guarding him."

On getting up for big games and playing with passion: "This is what I play for. I always talk to my team about what's your why. Why do you play basketball? What do you want to do with it and how do you want to use it? When i step on the floor I don't know how much time I have left as far as living and being able to play basketball so I go out and give it 100% every time I'm on the floor. No matter who I'm playing with."

How much making jump shots gives him confidence: "With the work that I do on the backboard with the rebounds and how I push the ball and everything like that, once I'm hitting shots with my speed and my agility I think I'm pretty hard to stop. When I'm hitting like that with my high elevation and everything that I've worked on for the last few years of high school confidence has been my biggest thing. Now that it's my senior year I'm a lot more comfortable taking those shots and my coaches are a lot more comfortable with me taking those shots and so are my teammates. Once everyone is on my side with me taking shots and being within myself and within my game they are going to start falling more consistently and I'm going to keep shooting."

Looking forward to Florida: "Coach Darris (Nichols) and I are in constant contact all the time. My mom and I prerecord every game and when we watch it we dissect pretty much everything. How Mike (White) reacts and the way Darris reacts and the way the team reacts and then I think about who I'll be playing with next year and I'm super excited and my family is super excited. I'm so excited to get there. So is Alex Klatsky and so is everybody that is important to me.



How he's looking to make an impact: "Kevaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson are down there now and I know that Tre Mann and I are going to come in and take their jobs and we are excited about that. I have a lot to prove offensively and headed to Florida where it's a fast paced style with a lot of shots I will be able to show that I can put the ball in the basket."

