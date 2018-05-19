HAMPTON, Va. – Passing the looks test isn’t much of an issue for Day’Ron Sharpe, but the sophomore center showed he is more than just what meets the eye as the North Carolina native was dominant on the opening night of the Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest. A 6-foot-9 center and a member of the Rivals100, Sharpe already is involved in a high-level recruitment, one that has sneaked its way into a blueblood affair. One of the most promising sophomore prospects on the East Coast, Sharpe recapped his breakout spring with the Garner Road West 16-under unit. “A lot of college coaches started offering me and my name began to get out there,” he said. “I am 6-foot-10 with broad shoulders, a long wingspan, and I can dribble the ball, pass the ball, shoot the mid-range jumper and play defense.” Sharpe already boasts offers from North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson, NC State, East Carolina, Wake Forest, Old Dominion, UConn and UMass. MORE: Evans Seven - Arizona's rebirth and other spring surprises

IN HIS OWN WORDS

UNC: “That is a really big offer. They have always been a big basketball program, even going to back to guys like Michael Jordan and Vince Carter going there. North Carolina is a really good school and for me to be the first one that they offered in 2020, that means a lot. “I haven’t been to the campus much; I went to a basketball game and saw the facilities. They were really nice.” Virginia: “They were the No. 1 team, so that is a big offer. They wanted to offer me even earlier so it is just a great offer for me. I like those guys.” NC State: “They started recruiting me a little while ago. I went to one of their games and they have nice facilities, as well. I talk to Coach (Kevin) Keatts a little and he said that he wants to get a lot of the best around from the state to come to NC State. They are really nice people. “ Clemson: “They want me to come. He just said that I would look good in that orange. I saw their new facilities. They are nice.” ECU: “I haven’t gotten the chance to meet the new coaching staff yet, but I talked to them on the phone a little bit and he said that the facilities are really nice and he would love to have me.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Sharpe will finish his junior travel basketball season this summer with the Garner Road West 16-under team on the adidas circuit. He has already visited UNC, Clemson and NC State, and has made frequent trips to the local ECU program, though he does have another visit in mind. “Whenever I go to the NBA Camp in June, I am going to visit UVA right after,” he said.

