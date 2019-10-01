APOPKA, Fla. – The Hoop Exchange Fall Festival has become the go-to stage every September for some of the more underrated Sunshine State natives to propel their stock nationally. This year was no different, and several underclassmen stood out.

Donaldson wowed with his ankle-breaking abilities at the point of attack as staying in front of him is nearly impossible. The Tallahassee native is the definition of a playmaker that can create for others and for himself. Donaldson possesses an elevated jumper that he has no issues converting when contested, but he is more than willing to buy into the lead orchestrator role and run a half-court offense.

His recruitment is just beginning and he has yet to earn a scholarship offer, but that is about to change. Donaldson has already visited Florida State and Florida has also begun to show interest.

Hendricks has vastly improved since last fall and it showed. He looks more confident, bigger, a bit quicker and much more refined from 20-feet and in. Hendricks still does have to improve in a few areas, but his upside is clearly evident.

Hendricks has already received offers from Florida, Florida State and Miami, and is set to visit the Hurricanes on Oct. 11. Look for all three in-state powers to do their best to keep him in their state as Hendricks is on the direct path towards a high-level recruitment in the coming years.

JAYLON MARTIN

On the cusp of a high-major recruitment, Martin looks the part of a trendy two-way wing out of the 2022 class. The Tallahassee native is just 15-years-old and looks like he could grow another few inches before maxing out. In the meantime, Martin is already a rather skilled and efficient half-court producer than can make shots to 3, finish with either hand around the basket and playmake for others whenever the chance is provided.

USF is his latest offer, but November visits are scheduled with Auburn and Ole Miss. It is only a matter of time before the regional ACC and SEC powers begin to show heavy interest in Martin.

If McCray sprouts another few inches, a number of high-major programs will come knocking on his door. He is a shot-making wizard that has plenty of ball skills to fall back on. McCray has to get stronger, but his high ball screen play is well beyond his years.

No colleges have yet to show interest but already with a full year of varsity action under his belt, the journey begins now for McCray, who is destined to shatter a number of scoring records at the Villages School in central Florida.

The native of Tel Aviv, Israel, who moved to the United States in 2013, may not be a quick-twitch athlete but he sure can ball. Sharp can play all three spots along the perimeter and is a high-level shooter with an innate feel for the game. He has already picked up offers from Florida, SMU, Texas Tech and USF, though many more are on the way. Sharp’s parents both played college ball and also spent time overseas playing professionally. He has a chance to follow in their footsteps one day and will be recruited nationally thanks to his already high-end IQ, versatility and shooting abilities.

FANBO ZENG