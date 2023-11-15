Texas landed the crown jewel of its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, when five-star guard Tre Johnson chose the Longhorns over in-state foe Baylor and a host of other major programs. Below, Rivals explores what the Longhorns are getting in the high-scoring Johnson as well as what the recruiting victory means for the Texas program going forward.





WHAT TEXAS IS GETTING:

One of the most well-rounded scorers in the 2024 class, the 6-foot-6 Johnson has the type of length and jumper that modern NBA front offices salivate over. In an era where the term “three-level scorer” is overused, Johnson is the epitome of the phrase. The Texas-born guard boasts a reliable pull-up jumper from the mid-range and shoots it well from deep. He also handles it well enough to take most defenders off the bounce. He’s become a much better ball-handler over the last year but could stand to continue to improve on that front. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a more reliable facilitator and adds the necessary muscle to impact college games on the glass.