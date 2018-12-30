Shortly before the early signing period the 6-foot-9 power forward at Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe had a change of heart and opened things up. Last week, he committed to nearby Arizona State .

TORREY PINES, Calif. -- One of the summer's breakout performers, three-star power forward Jalen Graham seemed to had found his future home in Santa Clara. Until it turned out he hadn't.

Graham discussed why he backed out on Santa Clara, what he likes about Arizona State and what he can bring to the table.

On deciding not to sign with Santa Clara: "Personally i just felt like.I wanted to go to a high major. Santa Clara isn't a bad team at all and they are up and coming but I felt like I wanted to go to high major right now."

What made Arizona State decide to pursue him: "They saw me play in the EYBL and they saw a need and wanted to get somebody from in state who fit a need so they picked me."

What he knows about Arizona State's program: "I know a lot. My brother went there, it's a great school. They have a very nice business school. Coach (Bobby) Hurley is up and coming and has the team playing really well. It's just a really nice school."

Does going from no offers headed into the summer to the Pac 12 feel real yet: "It will hit me when I start playing against the players. When I play against other Pac 12 players at ASU. Right now, I'm not really focused on that. I'm just thinking about this season and trying to help my team win."

What he can bring to the table: "My defensive ability, my athleticism and my motor. I'm just going to be running, playing defense, blocking shots and rebounding. That's what I want to bring."

