Highly athletic Brandon Gardner's recruitment is bustling

When Brandon Gardner is on the floor people take notice. Gardner spent a few days earlier this month participating in front of NBA scouts at the prestigious Pangos All American Camp, and the 6-foot-7 2023 prospect made everyone in the building take notice with his incredibly loud play on the floor.

“I block shots and bring a lot of energy on the floor," Gardner said. "I can really do a lot on the floor. I have been working on my game on the wing, you know my handle and shooting. I like dunking on people. I have heard I play like Montrezl Harrell."

Seemingly going viral every weekend playing with Team Thad (TN) EYBL, the West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate forward is a hot topic among college coaches.

“I have 16 offers right now. I would say Kentucky is on me real hard. Wake Forest and South Carolina are, too,” Gardner said.

