Highly athletic Brandon Gardner's recruitment is bustling
When Brandon Gardner is on the floor people take notice. Gardner spent a few days earlier this month participating in front of NBA scouts at the prestigious Pangos All American Camp, and the 6-foot-7 2023 prospect made everyone in the building take notice with his incredibly loud play on the floor.
“I block shots and bring a lot of energy on the floor," Gardner said. "I can really do a lot on the floor. I have been working on my game on the wing, you know my handle and shooting. I like dunking on people. I have heard I play like Montrezl Harrell."
Seemingly going viral every weekend playing with Team Thad (TN) EYBL, the West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate forward is a hot topic among college coaches.
“I have 16 offers right now. I would say Kentucky is on me real hard. Wake Forest and South Carolina are, too,” Gardner said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Wake Forest: “They tell me they love my game. They want me, Jazian (Gortman) and Rob (McCray) all up there and win ACC Championships. I talk to coach BJ McKie all the time, every week. I like what they’re saying.”
South Carolina: “They tell me that I fit in well with how they play. I came on my visit and they put me on a machine that helped me touch my toes, I have never been able to touch my toes. That was cool, I liked all the stuff they showed me.”
Others: “Kentucky, Florida State and North Carolina are all schools contacting us, but haven’t offered yet. I plan on taking a visit to Kentucky soon. Coach Dion (Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea) is supposed to take me to UNC and Wake Forest soon.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Gardner is a high-wire act with incredible quick twitch, great length and a lot of pop in his step. Gardner is such a quick leaper around the basket, his length helps him rack up blocked shots as well as collect dunks at a high rate. While his height may not be traditional, his length, motor and athleticism more than make up for that. His game is developing away from the basket as well, and he is showing comfort in ripping through and getting downhill in the half court. Production is paramount, and he is producing on the big stage.