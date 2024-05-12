As excited as fan bases are about incoming transfers, there are plenty of incoming freshmen that will play vital roles for high-major programs next season. Typically, recruiting flips happen on the gridiron but over the last month there have been three key change of heart scenarios that will enhance the firepower at the final destinations.

Trent Perry's flip from USC to UCLA

Perry originally committed to crosstown rival USC but backed out when Eric Musselman replaced Andy Enfield. This week he committed to the Bruins and, among other things, brings much-needed perimeter firepower to Westwood. This past season, the Bruins were bottom dwellers in the Pac-12 from deep, shooting just 33.2 percent. Perry, who is ranked No. 33 overall in the Rivals150, is the reigning McDonald’s All American 3-point champion and averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game for Harvard Westlake. Perry’s ability to create for himself and his teammates as a lead guard makes Mick Cronin’s offense that much more lethal and gives him an instant impact player in multiple areas.

*****

Ben Hammond's flip from Rhode Island to Virginia Tech

This one could get overlooked because Hamond is unranked in the Rivals150, but he was easily one of the most dynamic floor generals in the country while playing one of the most intense national schedules at Paul VI this past season. Hammond signed with Rhode Island in the early period but asked to be released from his letter of intent in April. He committed to Virginia Tech on May 6. The three-star prospect is a winner and a capable, high IQ point guard with multiple gears, three-level scoring ability and an infectious energy on the defensive end. He literally willed his high school team to wins over top-five opponents this season while playing alongside four-and five-star guards like Darren Harris and Jordan Smith.

*****

Labaron Philon's flip from Kansas to Alabama