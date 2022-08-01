High-profile programs already prioritizing 2025 standout Isiah Harwell

It’s very early in his recruitment, but Harwell sat down with Rivals to go over some of the top schools already in pursuit.

Rivals.com will be dropping its initial rankings for the 2025 class in late August and while the list is far from finished, there are a few no-brainers who will definitely be toward the top. One of those is 6-foot-5 guard Isiah Harwell , who has already caught the attention of a lot of top programs from around the country as a rising sophomore.

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Gonzaga, Kentucky, UNLV, North Carolina and UCLA.”

Gonzaga: “One of the coaches, Brian Michaelson, used to recruit my brother and he was really cool with him and stuff. That’s just a cool thing to me. They’re cool, they really don’t change you, they just let you play and let you fit into the system.”

Kentucky: “Kentucky’s just a strong place defensive-wise, and it’s really just a hard place for people to beat. They play together. I talk to coach Orlando (Antigua).”

UNLV: “I really haven’t seen them play that much, so I don’t know too much about them. I mainly talk to the coach that just came from Texas Tech, Barret Peery. He likes the way I play and how good of a kid that I am and stuff, and how I’d fit into the system.”

North Carolina: “UNC, I like how they play and I like the coach that used to be there and how competitive they were.”

UCLA: “I like that they’re always in the game no matter what and how in tune they are with each other.”

Dream schools growing up: “My dream schools were North Carolina and Duke.”