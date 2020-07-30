Basketball Recruiting - High majors warming up to Jonas Aidoo

High majors warming up to Jonas Aidoo
Jonas Aidoo has steadily improved his game over the past couple years. That along with a growth spurt that now puts him as a 7-foot, 215-pound center has made him a highly intriguing prospect this summer with Team Curry.
Aidoo, who was originally a member of the 2020 class plans to do a post-grad year to continue his development, has blown up in recent weeks. Clemson and Virginia Tech are now in the mix with offers with Alabama, Georgia, Houston, Marquette, South Carolina and Wichita State all heavily involved as well.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “They just started texting me after this weekend. I know that Collin Sexton went there and dominated, and they talked about how they need a big man. We’re supposed to talk again soon.”
Clemson: “They just said they really need a big man and like what they saw in me. They say they don’t even need me to play another game to know they really want me.”
Georgia: “Coach [Steve] McClain has been texting me a little bit and I talked to the head coach, Tom Crean a little bit too. They said they have been watching me.”
Marquette and South Carolina: “I’m supposed to do a zoom call with both of them soon to talk to their coaches. I should know more about what they have to say and everything after that.”
Virginia Tech: “They said some of the same things. They have been recruiting me for a while. They started probably last year. Once they saw me last weekend, they were ready to offer.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Aidoo still has a lot of room for growth in his game, but it’s apparent he’s been putting in the work over the last couple years. In one particular sequence on Saturday in the On The Radar Hoops Super Six event, Aidoo showed exactly why college coaches are so excited about his potential. He caught the ball on the wing, did a quick rip through, and took two dribbles to the bucket where he finished with a monster dunk. He’s also shown the ability to step out and shoot the three as well. Right now, it’s still more potential than production, but there is no doubt the upside is there and it is really high.
On the recruiting side, certainly look for Clemson and Virginia Tech to remain factors for the North Carolina native. Right now, it’s really early in the process for Aidoo and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that list grow quickly over the next six to eight months as he plans to make a decision after his prep year.