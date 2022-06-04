High-majors taking note of Jamari McDowell

Jamari McDowell's stock has soared this spring, as the 6-foot-3 guard has impressed playing for the Houston Defenders grassroots organization. A number of major programs have recently offered McDowell and more could be on the way during the next live period. Rivals recently caught up with the breakout prospect for a conversation of where things stand in relation to his recruitment

ON HIS MOST RECENT OFFERS

“Xavier, Minnesota, TCU, Loyola, Drake, Wake Forest. That’s all since the spring.”

ON SUMMER VISITS

“I’m going to take a few visits in late June. ‘ going to Xavier and then I have to look at my schedule. I’m going to try to make it to Wake Forest and Minnesota. I already have the Xavier flight, though.”

ON XAVIER

“I know Coach [Sean] Miller was at Arizona. He’s a good dude and seems like a really good coach. He has a lot of people in the3 NBA, which is where I want to be. I just want to go out and see how it looks in person – see what campus is like.”

ON TCU

“I went to a camp at TCU last year and I feel like I got a lot better there, so that’s good. It was a really good camp, but I don;t think they were really looking at me back then at all. TCU is cool.”

ON STAYING IN TEXAS FOR COLLEGE

“Honestly, it doesn't matter a lot. It would be nice for sure, but I just want to hoop.”

ON HIS GAME

“I’m athletic with a high motor. I like to think I make the right passes and the right decisions. I’d say my game is kind of like Anthony Edwards’.”



