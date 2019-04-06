Kowacie Reeves

Kowacie Reeves Jr. has been a little bit under the radar in the 2021 class, but if his play this weekend in the LakePoint Tip Off Classic is any indication, that might not be the case by the end of the month. The Georgia native has sprouted up to about 6-foot-5 now and combines a great perimeter with a high level athleticism. Florida jumped in on him early with an offer last May. Xavier decided to put a scholarship offer out to him following his performance this weekend. Clemson, Georgia and a few other high-majors have shown interest to this point. He has taken multiple visits to Florida and has also seen Georgia.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Reeves Jr. talked about his offers and the schools he has visited so far. Florida: “They have been on me hard. I’m real cool with their coaches, especially coach [Al] Pinkins and coach Mike White. I’ve been down there a couple times and I really like it.” Georgia: “It’s nice up there. I like the campus and the facilities. I got to talk to coach [Tom] Crean up there and I know Tye Fagan really well. They have just told me to keep working on my game.” Xavier: “I just talked to them. Coach Hayes just wanted to let me know I have an offer. I’ve been talking to him for a while since I got an offer from Florida.” On what he wants to improve: “I want to improve my ball handling. I need to be able to handle the ball better and a lot more.”

