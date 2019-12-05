ATLANTA – The looks test is one thing that Robbie Armbrester does not fail to pass, and neither do the question pertaining to how tough and active he is on the playing floor. A do-it-all wing-forward that checks many of the boxes, Armbrester discussed his strengths as a ballplayer and his now high-major recruitment. “I just do everything,” the three-star junior stated. “I rebound, dribble, and get my teammates involved. I just do everything.” Holding seven offers from a group that includes Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Troy and UAB, interest is also coming in from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ole Miss, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORD

Clemson: “They told me that they like my game and they are going to keep on remaining in contact with me. Clemson loves me, too.”

Georgia: “They have just been telling me that they like how I play every time but they haven’t pulled the offer yet. They just want to see me shoot it.” Georgia Tech: “It was like a dream come true getting that offer from them. Getting an offer from an ACC school, that is all that I ever wanted to get whenever I was a kid. The visit there was great and I loved the campus. The coaching staff is great and I like all of the players that I met, too.” Ole Miss: “They reached out to me a few days ago and they said that they like my game and like how I have developed throughout the year.” UAB: “UAB is like family. They check on my every day, they text me and they are just family. Them and Georgia Tech are probably on me the hardest.”

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

WHAT'S NEXT?