TAVARES, Fla. – One of the top performers at the recent Hoop Exchange Fall Festival in Orlando, Jalen "Roc" Lee has a long list of offers to his name, and has a number of high-end mid-major programs pushing for his commitment. High-majors are kicking the tires, however, as UCF, Florida State and Georgia Tech are among the programs aware of his game and hovering on the periphery of his recruitment. Rivals recently spoke to Lee about his upcoming visit to Mercer and which programs could be next to throw their hats in the ring of his process.

ON WHICH SCHOOLS ARE TALKING WITH HIM MOST

“Mercer, Georgia Tech, UAB, Tulane, Kennesaw State, Florida State and UCF. Those for sure.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I have one visit scheduled. I’m going to Mercer on Oct. 14.”

ON MERCER

“I just want to see how they run the system and how the system works. I want to see how they run practices and how hard they practice. I want to see the city and the campus, too.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TOS SCHEDULE

“I want to visit UCF and UAB. Georgia Tech and Tulane, too.”

ON GEORGIA TECH

“They are telling me they think I could be a fit and I play the right style.”

ON UAB

“I have a nice relationship with one of the assistant coaches there. They play my style of basketball. I like their style. I want to go visit and see what they’re talking about.”