High-major programs taking interest in 2023 wing John Broom

Class-of-2023 wing John Broom is a player that could make a push for the next edition of the Rivals150. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists while shooting 45-percent from behind the arc for Jacksonville HS (AL) on their way to a state title.

Broom is starting to get some high major attention and has even collected a few high-major offers heading into the spring. He discussed some of his current options with Rivals, which include SEC and ACC programs.





IN HIS WORDS

On Mississippi State: “I really like the way their play style is and the way Coach Ben Howland coaches them. I visited there twice, once for a football game and then a basketball game about a month ago when they beat Alabama. I’ve got a really good relationship with the coaching staff and I really like how they treat their guys.”

On Clemson: “I’ve visited there twice as well, once for a football game and most recently for a basketball game, and they offered me. I really like how straight forward Coach (Brad) Brownell is with his guys. He doesn’t really play around and he’s very serious. I like how when a player does something wrong in a game, he will talk to them first and then dap them up after and let them know that it’s alright. Their whole coaching staff is recruiting me at the moment as well.”

On Murray State: “I like how all of the coaches give their players confidence. All of them just pretty much play their game and the coaches are very chill with that. They’re having a great season, and they just won the OVC. They’re top 25 in the country, but I just love their coaching staff. Their coaches talk to me all of the time.”

On South Alabama: “I like the way that they play. Their coach gives them a lot of freedom. They play very fast and they’re very aggressive on defense. They play full court and they’re more about teaching them how to play basketball rather than running specific plays. It’s a lot of pick and roll action, that type of stuff.”

On Jacksonville State: “That’s the hometown. I’ve watched a lot of their games and love the freedom that those guys have. Coach Ray Harper, the way he just lets his guys play. He knows what his guys have in common and he’ll put that all together and make play styles out of it.”

On Tennessee Tech: “I visited them and I like their playing style and coaching style. They’re not having a great season this year, but they’re pretty young. I like how the coaches let their players play and how all of them are very calm when they play. They give their players a lot of confidence.“

On a decision timeline: “Probably after the last live period. I’ll probably make my decision then. I’ll probably drop a top five after the first or second live period.”

On other schools showing interest: “I know that Ole Miss is going to be at some games this summer, Elon is going to be at some, Memphis, Samford, Tulane, Belmont, and UAB.”



