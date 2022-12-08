North Carolina native Sadiq White is one of the top prospects in the 2025 class and that will be reflected in the upcoming rankings for the sophomore class. Rivals caught up with him recently to get the latest in his recruitment.

Schools involved: “Wake Forest, Illinois and Georgia are the main ones.”

Wake Forest: “They keep it real with me and tell me what they like about my game. They tell me what they have to offer, being coached well and playing in front of a great community.”

Illinois: “They’ve been in touch. Coach (Chester) Frazier is just a good guy. He lets me know how to critique my game and just small stuff to get better at.”

Georgia: “They’ve been coming to see me at my school, they come very often. Coach (Antonio Reynolds) Dean talks to me about my game. They like how I’m bonding with my teammates. They like how I play in transition and that my shot is starting to develop.”

Description of his game: “I’m an all-around player that will give it my all on the defensive end, and you can put me anywhere on offense. I watch a lot of Patrick Williams and Dillon Mitchell.”

What he values in a program: “Honesty, and me just being in a good situation. Being able to surround my game with good players and good coaching, and just a good staff overall.”

Where he’d like to visit: “Anywhere that I have offers from, plus Texas as well. I’d like to see how it (Texas) is and meet Chris Beard."