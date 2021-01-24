Basketball Recruiting - High-major offers beginning to roll in for Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle was one of 30 prospects to see his name appear in the initial 2023 rankings on Rivals.com. At 6-foot-6, the Georgia native can legitimately play point guard as he’s a very good ball handler and decision-maker with the needed athleticism to play the position. However, his size and ability to score the ball provide the versatility for him to play off the ball as well, which only adds to his value at the next level. Speaking of the next level, Castle is already starting to see his recruitment take off. Ohio jumped in first a few months ago with a scholarship offer. In the past couple weeks, Auburn came in with an offer followed by the in-state Georgia Bulldogs right behind them. He’s also receiving interest from Florida, Florida State, Maryland and Wake Forest.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I talked to Bruce Pearl. Ashton Hagans’ dad got me in touch with him. He was saying he really liked my game and how I versatile I am. He thinks I can play a big part in their program. I like how they play defense. They know who they are. When Sharife (Cooper) first started playing, he played his game. I like how Coach Pearl just let him play.” Georgia: “I like Georgia, too. They play hard. I watched the game against Auburn. They played hard but let the game slip away a little bit. I don’t know much about their coaching staff, but I’ve known coach (Michael) Curry from long before he got to Georgia.” Wake Forest: “I’ve talked to one of their assistant coaches. He didn’t know my dad went to Wake Forest. They want to get me on a visit. They haven’t offered yet, but he said they’ll be watching me.”

RIVALS' REACTION