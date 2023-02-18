He spoke with Rivals about the programs he’s been hearing from the most.

Lewis is currently leading the Grind Session in points per game at 22.3 per contest. He’s also shooting 36-percent from beyond the three-point arc and is coming up with nearly four steals per game. Lewis also had a lot of promising performances last summer on the EYBL circuit. At this point, it’s when — not if — Will his recruitment match his four-star ranking.

Even though Mikey Lewis is ranked as a four-star prospect, he could still be one of the most slept on prospects in the 2024 class. He holds mid-major offers, but sources tell Rivals that high majors will be very interested in him this spring.

San Diego State: “I like their style of play a lot, how it’s up and down. I feel like they could help me get better to hopefully make it to the league one day.”

St. Mary’s: “I like how they play a pick-and-roll offense, how a lot of the NBA is today. I feel like they’d help get me a lot better and develop me as a point guard.”

UTEP: “Coach (Earl) Boykins, he played in the league, so I feel like if I were to go there I could learn a lot from him.”

Wyoming: “I really like their facility and their setup. I feel like if I were to go there that I could really just go and lock in, work out, go to school, and just get a lot better.”

San Francisco: “I like their style, too. They were my first offer. They come and see me, they talk to me all of the time, so I feel like they really want me.”

Boston College: “They actually just reached out today (Thursday) I think. I haven’t personally talked to them yet, but my dad said that one of their coaches reached out and was a fan of my game, and he wanted to start recruiting me.”

Utah: “I haven’t talked to them recently, but they say that they want me to be able to get out there at some point, come visit, and see what they have to offer.”

VCU: “They hit up my dad the other day and are starting to reach out. They said they like my game a lot and that they’ve had success with guards from the Bay Area.”