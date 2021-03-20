Basketball Recruiting - Hendricks brothers choose in-state UCF

Landing the Taylor gives the Knights a quality presence in the front court and Tyler gives UCF a guard who can facilitate and space the floor by making perimeter jump shots.

Taylor and Tyler Hendricks, class of 2022 fraternal twins out of Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), decided to end their college recruitment a year earlier than expected on Saturday when they committed to UCF.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“The coaches at UCF have a great relationship with my family,” said Tyler Mitchell. “From day-1 there has been a bond. They’re great coaches, they develop their players well and that’s a great reason why we chose UCF.”

Taylor Mitchell spoke further on Coach Laing

“Coach Robbie Laing and my mom talk almost every day, multiple times each day. He talked with us as well, just checking up all the time and making sure we’re okay.”

Tyler Mitchell gave some insight into the UCF recruiting pitch.

They told me that, since I’m a shooter, my role is to be a shot maker for the team and Taylor to be a defender and post scorer. They said that we would really help them out in that aspect.

RIVALS REACTION

A big coup for UCF, the Knights now sport a four-star prospect in both the 2021 and 2022 classes. They add a forward to the frontcourt with some inside/outside offensive skills and add a guard who will be ready to knock down shots off drive and kick passes.



